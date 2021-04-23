Left Menu

Best feeling in my life after Test debut: Axar Patel on joining DC post COVID-19 recovery

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has begun his preparation for the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after recovering from COVID-19.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:35 IST
Best feeling in my life after Test debut: Axar Patel on joining DC post COVID-19 recovery
Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel (Image: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has begun his preparation for the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after recovering from COVID-19. Axar has rejoined the Delhi Capitals camp and is now gearing up for the upcoming games under the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Rishabh Pant.

"Rishabh and Ricky sir have told me to train keeping in mind about how my body is reacting to practice drills in the next two-three days. We are not thinking ahead too much at the moment, we are just focusing on how my body is reacting to training sessions," said Axar in a Delhi Capitals release. The 27-year-old expressed that he is thrilled to meet his teammates and start preparing for the upcoming IPL matches.

"It has been really great to come out of quarantine after 20 days and meet my teammates. This is the best moment in my life after my Test debut. I was alone in my room for 20 days and I didn't have anything to do," said Axar. "I was watching the matches and one good thing was that our team won most of the matches, so I got even more motivated to re-join the side. It's been great to start practicing with the team and I am happy about my preparations," he added.

Axar, who attended his first training session with the team on Wednesday, said that he is not pushing too hard at the moment. "I have started batting and bowling practice, but I haven't pushed too hard during training. I have spoken to the doctors about how I should go about my training, and I am carrying out my practice according to their suggestions," he said. Delhi Capitals is third on the points table with three wins from four games and will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

