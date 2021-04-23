Left Menu

Soccer-Seville, St Petersburg replace Bilbao and Dublin for Euro 2020

Seville has replaced Bilbao as a host city for Euro 2020 with St Petersburg in Russia, already a host venue, taking the three group stage games from Dublin, UEFA said on Friday. Wembley Stadium in London has gained the Irish capital's last-16 match, adding to its list of fixtures, which include the semi-finals and final.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:53 IST
Wembley Stadium in London has gained the Irish capital's last-16 match, adding to its list of fixtures, which include the semi-finals and final.

Wembley Stadium in London has gained the Irish capital's last-16 match, adding to its list of fixtures, which include the semi-finals and final. UEFA's executive committee was forced into the changes after Bilbao and Dublin could not guarantee the presence of fans at matches. Munich, which had been in doubt, has been confirmed as a venue.

Munich was the third host city that had been unable to offer UEFA the fan guarantees it needed but a new plan to allow at least 14,500 supporters into the Allianz Arena, despite rising infection numbers in the country, was approved by UEFA. “We have been working diligently with the host associations and local authorities to ensure a safe and festive environment at the games and I am really pleased that we are able to welcome spectators at all matches for a celebration of national team football across the continent," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

