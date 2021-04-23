Left Menu

Cricket-South African cricket plunged into crisis as minister 'de-recognises' CSA

The all-powerful Members Council, which is made up of the presidents of the 14 provincial unions, has been holding out against agreeing a new Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) for the organisation that would allow for a greater number of independent directors on its board. Mthethwa, as well as the CSA’s interim board, see this as a necessary step to ensure good governance after years of graft allegations, which have bedevilled the organisation.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:01 IST
Cricket-South African cricket plunged into crisis as minister 'de-recognises' CSA

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has turned up the heat on Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) embattled Members Council after stripping them of the right to run the game, putting the country’s participation in future international tournaments in doubt. The all-powerful Members Council, which is made up of the presidents of the 14 provincial unions, has been holding out against agreeing a new Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) for the organisation that would allow for a greater number of independent directors on its board.

Mthethwa, as well as the CSA’s interim board, see this as a necessary step to ensure good governance after years of graft allegations, which have bedevilled the organisation. The move, which Mthethwa said would come into effect "at the earliest opportunity", could fall foul of the International Cricket Council, who disapprove of government intervention.

"I have decided to invoke my powers ... by de-funding and de-recognising CSA‚" Mthethwa said in a letter to CSA on Friday. "I will‚ as soon as possible‚ also inform the ICC of my decision and provide them with my reasons for doing so."

CSA’s interim board released a statement in response, calling it a "sad day" for cricket in the country. "Only the Members Council can retrieve the situation now by resolving to support an expedited procedure (for the new MOI)," interim board chairman Stavros Nicolaou said.

A Special General Meeting was held last Saturday where it was expected that the Members Council would achieve the 75% majority vote in favour of a change to the MOI, but instead only six unions were in favour, while three abstained. Those that voted against said they did not have enough time review the changes, something the interim board have denied.

South Africa’s next international series is not until June when they are due to tour the West Indies for test and limited overs matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal Cabinet decides to provide free COVID vaccine to people above 18 years

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved procurement of four lakh Covishield vaccines to be administered for free on people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, official sources said.A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema K...

Bad news for RR as ECB rules Archer out of IPL

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Friday announced that star fast bowler Jofra Archer will not play in the ongoing 14th Indian Premier League, compounding his franchise Rajasthan Royals misery.The 26-year-old Archer returned to bow...

HC asks Nagpur collector to requisition oxygen plants of steel factories

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Nagpur district collector to consider requisitioning oxygen plants of four steel factories in Maharashtra to supply the life-saving gas for treatment of COVID-19 patients.A divis...

Meghalaya ministers donate 10 pc of three months' salary to CM Relief Fund for COVID-19

Extending their support to the state governments efforts in combating the pandemic, all ministers in Meghalaya have donated 10 per cent of their three months salary to the CM Relief Fund for COVID-19, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021