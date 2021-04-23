Left Menu

Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup playoff match indefinitely postponed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:02 IST
Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup playoff match indefinitely postponed

Indian club Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off match, scheduled to be held on April 28, has been indefinitely postponed as the preliminary game to decide their opponents is yet to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BFC, runners-up in 2016, were drawn to play the winners of the match between six-time Bangladesh Premier League champions Abahani and Maldives' Eagles.

Abahani were scheduled to host Eagles on April 14 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka but the countrywide lockdown due to the pandemic forced the hosts to suspend the match.

The match was then scheduled for April 21 in Kathmandu but travel restrictions came in the way.

''As of now you can say that BFC's next match stands indefinitely postponed. BFC can't play till the other game is played as they are supposed to meet the winner of that game,'' a source close to BFC told PTI on Friday.

''Their match was rescheduled for April 21 but today is April 23, two days have passed and we don't know the status of that game. So it's not possible for BFC to play on April 28,'' he added.

BFC's match stands postponed, as per the fixtures in the website of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

According to leading Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star, the AFC has asked Abahani if they can play their preliminary stage match against Eagles in India.

In their last outing, BFC thrashed Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC 5-0 in Bambolim, Goa.

The fixture was new coach Marco Pezzaiuoli's first competitive game in charge of the Blues, since his appointment as head coach in February.

Bengaluru FC have been in Goa for little over four weeks, living in a bio-secure bubble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal Cabinet decides to provide free COVID vaccine to people above 18 years

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved procurement of four lakh Covishield vaccines to be administered for free on people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, official sources said.A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema K...

Bad news for RR as ECB rules Archer out of IPL

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Friday announced that star fast bowler Jofra Archer will not play in the ongoing 14th Indian Premier League, compounding his franchise Rajasthan Royals misery.The 26-year-old Archer returned to bow...

HC asks Nagpur collector to requisition oxygen plants of steel factories

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Nagpur district collector to consider requisitioning oxygen plants of four steel factories in Maharashtra to supply the life-saving gas for treatment of COVID-19 patients.A divis...

Meghalaya ministers donate 10 pc of three months' salary to CM Relief Fund for COVID-19

Extending their support to the state governments efforts in combating the pandemic, all ministers in Meghalaya have donated 10 per cent of their three months salary to the CM Relief Fund for COVID-19, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021