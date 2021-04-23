Left Menu

Soccer-Stopping Super League was fans' victory, says Liverpool's Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson praised the fans for making their voices heard to protest against the club's involvement in the Super League and thanked them for putting pressure on the hierarchy to withdraw their support for the competition.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:14 IST
Soccer-Stopping Super League was fans' victory, says Liverpool's Henderson
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson praised the fans for making their voices heard to protest against the club's involvement in the Super League and thanked them for putting pressure on the hierarchy to withdraw their support for the competition. Twelve top European clubs from England, Spain and Italy were involved in the proposal which collapsed on Wednesday after most of the founding members withdrew their support following intense criticism from fans, governing bodies and the government.

Liverpool's players had also voiced their opposition to the breakaway league earlier this week before the club's owner John Henry apologised for the "disruption" the decision caused. "If there is a positive to come from this situation it is that the power of supporters has been recognised in all its glory. Stopping the proposal was your victory – you showed you cannot and must not be ignored," Henderson said.

"Trust me when I tell you that message has been received loud and clear at our club and there is an acknowledgement we have to work as hard as we ever have done to earn your trust again. "...thank you to our supporters, for being there for us and being there for football when we needed it most. Your voice was loud, uncompromising and it was heard."

Henderson reiterated his stance that the breakaway concept was one he neither liked nor supported, saying he gave the owners an "honest view" of the proposal. Unlike Europe's elite Champions League competition, where teams have to qualify through their domestic league, the Super League would have guaranteed the founders a place every year.

"It would have been bad for football. There has to be risk and reward in sport, otherwise what's the point," added Henderson. "There has to be jeopardy. You should earn your success. It was my biggest issue with the proposal and why as a player I was firmly against it.

"As players we weren't consulted beforehand and that was a mistake. As was the failure to engage with supporters. I understand and share the disappointment of our own fans and the wider football community for this failing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha seals border with West Bengal

The Odisha government on Friday sealed its border with West Bengal where a triple mutant variant of COVID-19 has reportedly surfaced, and intensified vigil along the inter-state border.The state government sealed the routes to the neighbour...

AFC Champions League: FC Goa thrashed by Persepolis FC in return leg

Starting with as many as eight fresh faces, FC Goa were thrashed 4-0 by Iranian champions Persepolis FC in their return-leg AFC Champions League Group E match here on Friday.Shahriar Moghanlou 24th minute, Mehadi Torabi 43rd, Issa Alkasir 4...

10,000 march in Armenian capital to commemorate killings

About 10,000 people held a torchlight parade in Armenias capital Friday to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago.The evening march from a central square to a sprawling memorial comp...

Many patients found occupying hospital beds without needing them in Noida

Several people have been found occupying beds in private hospitals of Noida and Greater Noida without being in need for them, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday, indicating action against such health facilities. Over 200 b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021