Left Menu

Rallying-Championship leader Rovanpera crashes out in Croatia

"Super annoyed, the whole opening stage was super slippery and we were struggling with a lot of understeer. "I still tried to push, but on this fast right hander grip just completely disappeared and we understeered off the road into the trees." Rovanpera, son of former WRC driver Harri, had a four point lead in the championship over Hyundai's Belgian Neuville after February's Arctic Rally. Neuville won three of the morning's four stages and was 7.7 seconds clear of Toyota's seven times world champion Sebastien Ogier, who won three stages in a row in the afternoon, after the first leg.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:47 IST
Rallying-Championship leader Rovanpera crashes out in Croatia

World championship leader Kalle Rovanpera crashed out of the Rally of Croatia before he could complete the opening stage on Friday, with rival Thierry Neuville setting the pace through the first leg.

Toyota's Rovanpera careered off the road after 5.4km of the 6.9km first stage from Rude to Plesivica, the shortest of the event which is making its debut on the championship calendar. The Zagreb-based asphalt rally is the third round of the championship with 20-year-old Rovanpera the youngest ever leader.

The Finn and co-driver Jonne Halttunen walked away unhurt from the accident, with in-car video footage showing the Toyota plunging off road and ending up among trees with a smashed windscreen. Rovanpera had hoped to rejoin on Saturday, with the possibility of at least scoring points in the final power stage on Sunday, but Toyota said after an inspection that the car was too badly damaged.

"Really sorry for the team, this was my mistake and I will learn from this," the driver said on Twitter. "Super annoyed, the whole opening stage was super slippery and we were struggling with a lot of understeer.

"I still tried to push, but on this fast right hander grip just completely disappeared and we understeered off the road into the trees." Rovanpera, son of former WRC driver Harri, had a four point lead in the championship over Hyundai's Belgian Neuville after February's Arctic Rally.

Neuville won three of the morning's four stages and was 7.7 seconds clear of Toyota's seven times world champion Sebastien Ogier, who won three stages in a row in the afternoon, after the first leg. Toyota's Elfyn Evans was third, a further 0.3 behind, and Hyundai's Ott Tanak fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha seals border with West Bengal

The Odisha government on Friday sealed its border with West Bengal where a triple mutant variant of COVID-19 has reportedly surfaced, and intensified vigil along the inter-state border.The state government sealed the routes to the neighbour...

AFC Champions League: FC Goa thrashed by Persepolis FC in return leg

Starting with as many as eight fresh faces, FC Goa were thrashed 4-0 by Iranian champions Persepolis FC in their return-leg AFC Champions League Group E match here on Friday.Shahriar Moghanlou 24th minute, Mehadi Torabi 43rd, Issa Alkasir 4...

10,000 march in Armenian capital to commemorate killings

About 10,000 people held a torchlight parade in Armenias capital Friday to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago.The evening march from a central square to a sprawling memorial comp...

Many patients found occupying hospital beds without needing them in Noida

Several people have been found occupying beds in private hospitals of Noida and Greater Noida without being in need for them, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday, indicating action against such health facilities. Over 200 b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021