Left Menu

Snooker-McGill eliminates title holder O'Sullivan at World Championship

World number 16 McGill, a losing semi-finalist at the venue in Sheffield, England in 2020, got off to a strong start and won six of the eight frames in the morning session. He led 10-6 before 45-year-old O'Sullivan, who won his sixth world title last year, roared back to win five frames in a row and go 11-10 up and then 12-11.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 03:45 IST
Snooker-McGill eliminates title holder O'Sullivan at World Championship

Anthony McGill upset reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-12 in the World Championship second round on Friday, denying him a shot at a record-equalling seventh Crucible title. World number 16 McGill, a losing semi-finalist at the venue in Sheffield, England in 2020, got off to a strong start and won six of the eight frames in the morning session.

He led 10-6 before 45-year-old O'Sullivan, who won his sixth world title last year, roared back to win five frames in a row and go 11-10 up and then 12-11. But McGill's superb break of 136 after he got a safety error from world number two O'Sullivan, forced a decider and the Scot kept his cool to beat his English opponent for the first time.

"I played so well this morning and Ronnie just played like Ronnie tonight and I didn't step up, but I managed to stop the rot at 11 each," McGill told the BBC. The 30-year-old will now play the winner of the quarter-final between Stuart Bingham and Jamie Jones.

O'Sullivan said McGill deserved to win, saying "He was unlucky to lose in the semi-finals last year and if I had lost to anybody else I would be a bit sore but the snooker gods did the right thing today. I have to lick my wounds and come back again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine immediately

The United States can resume use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine immediately, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccines link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The U.S. ...

COVID-19: Study finds mother-to-baby infection rate low, indirect risk exists

Although mother-to-newborn transmission of coronavirus is rare, newborns of expectant mothers with COVID-19 can still suffer indirect adverse health risks as a result of worsening maternal illness due to the disease, a study says.Beth Israe...

U.S. to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The United States will resume use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccines link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The U.S. Centers for...

At drug war frontline, pope's envoy says Mexico hushed him

The Vaticans ambassador to Mexico on Friday said officials three years ago had asked him not to talk about the extreme violence that has swept the country during more than a decade of fighting between drug cartels, so as not to scare away t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021