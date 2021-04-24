Left Menu

Cricket-Mumbai's batting frailties worry captain Rohit

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma admitted the defending champions need to address their batting frailties after their nine-wicket thumping by Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Friday. "I still feel it was not a bad wicket to bat on," Rohit said admitting his bowlers had "not enough runs" to defend. "You clearly saw from the Kings, how they batted.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 12:11 IST
Cricket-Mumbai's batting frailties worry captain Rohit

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma admitted the defending champions need to address their batting frailties after their nine-wicket thumping by Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Friday. Put into bat on a sluggish track in Chennai, Mumbai were 26-2 after seven overs and eventually posted a below-par 131-6 despite boasting arguably the league's most destructive batting lineup.

Punjab romped home with 14 balls to spare, banishing Mumbai to their third defeat in five matches. "I still feel it was not a bad wicket to bat on," Rohit said admitting his bowlers had "not enough runs" to defend.

"You clearly saw from the Kings, how they batted. They won the game with nine wickets in hand. This is the application that is missing in our batting." In their previous match against Delhi Capitals too, Mumbai's batting did not click and they managed 137-9 en route to a six-wicket defeat.

"If you get 150-160 on this kind of wicket, you're always in the game and that is something we failed to do in the last two games and that is something we need to look at," Rohit said. Rohit was Mumbai's top scorer with his 63 off 52 balls but the five-time champions could never really accelerate against Punjab's disciplined bowled.

"I thought their bowlers bowled very well in the powerplay," the opener said. "We were trying to play some shots but the wicket wasn't that easy."

Promoting Ishan Kishan to number three, ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, did not work but Rohit justified the move. "It was a tactical thing. We wanted someone to bat in the middle, someone who bats well against the spinners and we identified Surya as the one who can do that for us."

"When you try and it works, it looks good. If it doesn't work, it looks bad..."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey blocks accounts of Vebitcoin exchange platform, launches probe

Turkish authorities blocked all onshore bank accounts of cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin in the country, and launched an investigation into the platform, the state-run Anadolu news agency said late on Friday. The action came afte...

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate slides to 1.14 per cent

The national COVID-19 mortality rate has dropped and currently stands at 1.14 per cent, the union health ministry informed on Saturday. The death toll stood at 1,66,10,481 with 2,624 fatalities reported in 24 hours out of which Maharashtra...

Kerala govt docs call for COVID-19 war room in medical colleges

A section of doctors have urged the Kerala government to set up a COVID-19 war room in state-run medical colleges to coordinate the treatment arrangements for the pandemic and implement special disability insurance for medical staff sufferi...

Will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply: HC

The Delhi High Court said on Saturday that if any official at the central, state or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then it would hang that person.The observation by a bench of Justices Vipin Sang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021