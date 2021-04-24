Left Menu

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy signs contract extension with Mumbai City FC until 2025

Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced that Vignesh Dakshinamurthy has agreed to a four-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until May 2025.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 16:22 IST
Mumbai City FC's Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (Image: Mumbai City FC). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced that Vignesh Dakshinamurthy has agreed to a four-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until May 2025. After a breakthrough campaign with the Islanders, the 23-year-old winger-turned-full back has been seen as one of the most promising Indian talents to emerge from Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC.

Vignesh, who was one of the key figures in the Islanders' defence, helped Mumbai City FC win the double, clinching the League Winners Shield and the club's maiden ISL title. "It's a great moment for me and my family. I've been at Mumbai City FC for three years now and it's a special feeling committing my next few years to a club that has shown faith and supported me throughout. I take a lot of pride in the fact that I could be a part of a historic season, winning our first trophies for Mumbai City," said Vignesh in an official statement.

"The vision of the club, the head coach Sergio Lobera and the determination of our group, despite the tough circumstances we're currently living in, is the reason why we won and why we are a big family," he added. Having featured at the U-23 level for India as an Islander, Vignesh turned out for the reigning ISL champions on 22 occasions in the 2020-21 campaign and scored an outstanding goal against Hyderabad FC, his first for the club.

Having committed his future to Mumbai City FC, Vignesh is expected to be a key part of the Islanders' ISL title defence as well as the club's maiden AFC Champions League campaign in 2021-22. Head coach Sergio Lobera said, "Vignesh is a young, hardworking boy, and an excellent professional who is eager to improve each and every day. He showed tremendous character throughout the season and he was ready to step in whenever the team needed him. I strongly believe that Vignesh has a bright future ahead of him and I am happy that he will be with us at Mumbai City for the foreseeable future." (ANI)

