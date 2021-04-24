Left Menu

Anuradha finishes seventh at Asian Weightlifting Championship

PTI | Tashkent | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:23 IST
Anuradha finishes seventh at Asian Weightlifting Championship
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

P Anuradha finished seventh in the women's 87kg category as the Indian contingent ended its campaign with two medals at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Saturday.

The Commonwealth Championship gold-medallist lifted 91kg in snatch followed by 110kg in clean and jerk for a total of 201kg in the continental event.

The Chinese duo of Wang Zhouyu 286kg (126kg+160kg) and Kang Yue 273kg (118kg+155kg) took home the gold and silver medals respectively.

While Mangolia's Munkhjantsan A bagged the bronze with a total effort of 247kg (111kg+136kg).

Anuradha was off to a disappointing start as the Tamil Nadu lifter failed to hoist 91kg in her first snatch attempt. She heaved the barbell in her second attempt of the same weight only to fail her third try of 95kg.

In clean and jerk, the Indian successfully pulled off a lift of 110kg in the first attempt. In her second attempt, Anuradha could only manage to lift the 115kg barbell a few inches above the ground as she looked quite uncomfortable. The South Asian Games champion did not return for a third attempt.

The seven-member Indian contingent returns home with two medals including a gold.

Ace weightlifter and former world champion Mirabai Chanu and Odisha's Jhilli Dalabehera bagged the bronze and gold medals respectively.

Olympic-bound Mirabai smashed the world record in the women's 49kg clean and jerk en-route her bronze. She lifted 86kg in snatch before setting a new world mark of 119kg in clean and jerk for a total of 205kg.

Jhilli, a junior world championship bronze medallist, took home the gold in the women's 45kg event, which is a non-Olympic category.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships is a gold level qualifying event for the Tokyo Games. The points gathered from this event will come in handy when the final rankings for the Olympics are made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi received 309 MT oxygen as against allocated 480 MT oxygen: AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government on Saturday told the Delhi High Court that the national capital received 309 MT of medical oxygen against the allocated 480 MT on Friday, terming it as the main cause behind the oxygen crisis in the city hospitals.The rul...

COVID centre in Delhi to be started as soon as possible: ITBP

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP on Saturday said it will operationalise a COVID care centre with 500 oxygen beds in south Delhi as soon as possible.The necessary guidelines, the process of registration, admission, treatment and other re...

IPL 2021: Samson, Morris shine in Rajasthan's six-wicket win over KKR

Skipper Sanju Samsons unbeaten 42 runs after Chris Morris stand out spell helped Rajasthan Royals to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders KKR by six wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening. Mo...

Fire extinguished on oil tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack

Syrias oil ministry said firefighters on Saturday put out a fire on an oil tanker off the Baniyas refinery after a suspected attack by a drone coming from the direction of Lebanese waters.Irans al-Alam TV said the vessel was one of three Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021