Atwal-Kiradech miss cut in New Orleans
Indian golfer Arjun Atwal and his partner Kiradech Aphibarnrat crashed out of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after a disappointing show on the PGA Tour.The Indo-Thai pair shot 71 in the first round and added a 79 in the second.PTI | Avondale | Updated: 25-04-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 13:19 IST
The Indo-Thai pair shot 71 in the first round and added a 79 in the second. They had three birdies, three bogeys, a double and a triple on a difficult day.
South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel birdied six of their final eight holes on Saturday to shoot a 9-under 63 in the best ball format and take a one-shot lead at 19-under 197 after three rounds. They shot 63-71 in the first two rounds.
The tournament will close with an alternate-shot round as a tight battle looks likely.
Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith also shot a 63 to move into a tie for second at 18-under with Cameron Champ and Tony Finau, who shot a 67 after Finau's tap-in birdie.
Ryan Palmer and Spaniard Jon Rahm, the defending champions from 2019, shot a third-round 65 to remain in contention at 15-under and tied for ninth with nine other teams.
