Left Menu

Aditi Ashok finishes T-39 at LA Open

She carded 4-under 67 and finished at 16-under 268 to break the event record of 14 under set by Minjee Lee in 2019.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-04-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 13:30 IST
Aditi Ashok finishes T-39 at LA Open

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing 2-over 73 in the final round to finish tied-39 at the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open here.

Aditi, who has made each and every cut this year, seemed well placed after a third round 69 but four bogeys against two birdies meant a slip down the leader board on a sunny and breezy day at the Wilshire Country Club.

The Indian bogeyed fourth and sixth and turned in 2-over, before she dropped another shot on 10th. A brace of birdies on 13th and 15th, both Par-5s, saw some improvement before a dropped shot on 17th saw her finish at 73.

Canadian Brooke Henderson, who started the day four shots behind leader Jessica Korda, staged a great rally, which included a chip in for birdie on the par-3 12th, to win the title. She carded 4-under 67 and finished at 16-under 268 to break the event record of 14 under set by Minjee Lee in 2019. Henderson won by one shot over Korda (72), as Hannah Green (66) and Jin Young Ko (72) shared the third place.

It was the 10th LPGA Tour title for Henderson, who had six birdies against two bogeys in the final round.

The sixth-ranked Henderson won for the first time since the Meijer LPGA Classic in June 2019.

Korda birdied the last for a 72, missing a chance for her second victory of the year after leading after each of the first three rounds.

Major champions So Yeon Ryu (68) and Angela Stanford (70) tied for fifth at 12 under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Steep hike in fares on India-US flights after US govt's 'do not travel' advisory

Airfares on India-US flights have increased significantly since the American governments advisory to its citizens to avoid travelling to India due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.Average fare fo...

Germany's Scholz criticises Greens chancellor candidate over inexperience

Germanys Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience and said he was better placed to lead Europes largest economy after a Sept. 26 election. The ...

U'khand Police issues WhatsApp number to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir

The Uttarakhand Police has issued a mobile number for people to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and other life-saving drugs.The mobile number has been issued amid rising cases of corona...

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal on Sunday said a tanker loaded with liquid medical oxygen has reached Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from his steel-making unit at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.Liquid Medical Oxygen tanker, dispatched from JSPLCorporate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021