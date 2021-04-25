IPL 2021: CSK win toss, opt to bat against RCB

Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni and RCB captain Virat Kohli Photo: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium. At the time of the toss, Dhoni said: "We will bat first. Heat is a factor and the wicket may slow down. It's not about keeping anyone happy, we have tinkered with our batting order a bit. Yes, you'll always complain if you have got enough batting or not. Most we can do is give everyone exposure but nobody is guaranteed of it. It's a day game, so it's not something we're used to as we mostly play evening games. Spinners may come more into play. You have to be critical of your length. Two changes - Moeen not fit, Ngidi out - Bravo and Tahir come in."

Both CSK and RCB made two changes in their squad. Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir have made their way in the CSK playing XI while RCB has included Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini for Sunday's game. CSK will look to sign off their five-match Mumbai leg with a fourth straight win in what is their first-afternoon match of the season before shifting to Delhi for their next set of matches.

RCB, on the other hand, remains the only undefeated team after their four matches. Teams: CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal (ANI)

