PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:19 IST
The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.

*Post match press conferences.

*Report of IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Chennai.

*Report of Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Guatemala City.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-LIFT-CHANU-INTERVIEW China thinks no one can lift more than them, I want to break that and win gold in Olympics: Mirabai By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Nothing less than a gold will do for India's champion weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu, in the Tokyo Olympics as she seeks to break China's dominance and aura of invincibility in the sport.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PUNJAB-KKR-PREVIEW Rejuvenated Punjab Kings seek to build winning momentum against KKR Ahmedabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Their three-match losing streak finally over, Punjab Kings would seek to build a winning momentum when they face the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match here on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-FCGOA-PREVIEW FC Goa eye maiden win to remain in contention for ACL knock-out round Margao, Apr 25 (PTI) Back-to-back defeats may have dented their confidence but FC Goa's maiden campaign in the AFC Champions League (ACL) can still be revived if they beat Al Rayyan of Qatar in a reverse fixture here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-HUSSEY Shubman will be one of the highest-scoring batsmen by end of IPL: Hussey Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Backing the out-of form Shubman Gill, Kolkata Knight Riders team mentor David Hussey said the opener is a ''class act'' who will be among the highest-scoring batsmen by the end of the IPL.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MORRIS IPL amid pandemic: It's our responsibility to give people some reason to smile, says Morris Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris says the COVID-19 catastrophe in India has been discussed in his team multiple times and the players can feel the pain that the pandemic is causing in its deadly second wave here.

SPO-BOX-RUSSIA-IND Amit settles for bronze at Governor's Cup in Russia New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Olympic-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) settled for a bronze medal at the Governor's Cup in St Petersburg, Russia after going down to world champion and familiar foe Shakhobidin Zoirov in the semifinals.

SPO-GOLF-IND-GRANCANARIA Golf: All four Indians miss cut in Gran Canaria Gran Canaria (Spain), Apr 24 (PTI) Indian challenge at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open ended with the quartet of Ajeetesh Sandhu, Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia missing the cut.

SPO-GOLF-US-AMATEUR-ANIKA Strong start by Anika and Meghan in US Women’s 4-ball Carrollton (US), Apr 25 (PTI) India's Anika Varma and American Meghan Royal combined superbly on a windy day to card an even par 72 in the first round of the 6th U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

SPO-GOLF-GANGJEE-KANSAI Gangjee falters on front nine, finishes tied 47th Kobe (Japan), Apr 25 (PTI) India's Rahil Gangjee, who was well-poised for a good finish after three rounds, faltered on the front nine on the final day and slipped from tied 18th to tied 47th position in Kansai Open Golf Championship here on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi Ashok finishes T-39 at LA Open Los Angeles, Apr 25 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing 2-over 73 in the final round to finish tied-39 at the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open here.

SPO-CRI-ENG-BESS England spinner Bess says he started ''hating cricket'' after long bio-bubble stay in India London, Apr 25 (PTI) England off-spinner Dom Bess has revealed that he had started ''hating cricket'' after his prolonged stay inside a bio-bubble during the Test tour of India earlier this year.

SPO-GOLF-US-ATWAL Atwal-Kiradech miss cut in New Orleans Avondale (US), Apr 25 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal and his partner Kiradech Aphibarnrat crashed out of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after a disappointing show on the PGA Tour.

