IPL 2021: Andrew Tye flew back to Australia due to personal reasons

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday informed that pacer Andrew Tye flew back to Australia due to personal reasons.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 18:03 IST
Australia pacer Andrew Tye (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday informed that pacer Andrew Tye flew back to Australia due to personal reasons. In a tweet, RR said, "AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need."

Tye is the fourth overseas player for the franchise to pull out of the IPL. Earlier, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer pulled out of the IPL due to injuries while Liam Livingstone flew back home due to bubble fatigue. With this, Rajasthan are now left with only four overseas players. Tye did not play in any game of the season for Rajasthan. "AJ is leaving in the morning at 4 am (Sunday), all of you boys who wanna say bye to him and thank you. He has been part of the squad and he has offered us a lot of himself and his thoughts. Relax, enjoy and we get back to stuff that we do well training and focusing," Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara said in a video posted by Rajasthan on their official Twitter handle.

"We had a game against RCB here. We talked about remembering good things and learning also from the bad things. Same thing with this game, it was a great overall performance but I know all of you know that we can do things a little better every single time. Remember this feeling and remember this energy," he added. Skipper Sanju Samson's unbeaten 42 runs after Chris Morris' stand-out spell helped RR register a comfortable six-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Morris picked four wickets and restricted KKR to 133/9 in their allotted 20 overs. With this win, RR registered their second win of the season after two successive defeats. Mahipal Lomror heaped praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played a knock of 22 runs in his first match of the season.

"We talked a lot about doing our process well in the meetings and we executed that today. For me, the energy in the field was outstanding. Keep doing that. In batting, Jaiswal batted really well in the powerplay. It is never easy playing your first match (of the season) going and expressing yourself fully. Personally, I want us to build up from here and give more performance like this. Take this momentum forward to Delhi, win a few matches over there," he said. Rajasthan will now take on Mumbai Indians in Delhi on April 29. (ANI)

