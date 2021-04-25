Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus acted openly in Super League talks, says director Paratici

Juventus managing director Fabio Paratici said on Sunday that the Italian club acted with clarity during their involvement in setting up the failed European Super League.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:12 IST
Juventus managing director Fabio Paratici said on Sunday that the Italian club acted with clarity during their involvement in setting up the failed European Super League. The Turin club were one of 12 founding members of the breakaway league when it was announced last Sunday, alongside fellow Serie A sides Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The proposal fell apart within three days as most clubs withdrew amid a fierce public backlash. Eleven Serie A clubs subsequently signed a letter calling for the Italian sides involved to face consequences, accusing them of "acting in secret" with "evident and serious damage" for Italian football.

"We acted with the utmost clarity and we are very calm about everything that is happening," Paratici told Sky Italia. "I see the president (Andrea Agnelli) every day, he is very calm; he is planning for the future and I know personally how much he cares about the good of football in general and of Juventus.

"The violent reactions that arose after the announcement of the Super League diverted attention from the causes and the reasons of the proposals that were made," Paratici added. "Some untrue things were said; nobody thought about abandoning their national leagues and the formula was not closed."

