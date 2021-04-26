Soccer-Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by St Johnstone in shootout

Rangers were knocked out of the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat by St Johnstone as the match finished 1-1 after extra time on Sunday. James Tavernier missed Rangers' first penalty and Kemar Roofe spurned the final one in the shootout while St Johnstone converted all their spot kicks to join Hibernian and Dundee United in the last four.

Kilmarnock host St Mirren on Monday for the last semi-final berth. Rangers appeared to have done enough to go through after Tavernier gave them a 118th-minute lead with a glancing header but the visitors grabbed a shock equaliser at the death with their goalkeeper Zander Clark playing a key role.

Clark ran up the pitch to head down a Liam Craig corner into the path of Chris Kane, who got the final touch before it went into the net. Shell-shocked Rangers then failed to hold their nerve in the shootout as Clark completed his memorable performance with a pair of saves to deny Tavernier and Roofe.

The keeper was elated after steering the Saints into the semis. "I've had that situation against me many times when you are shouting for someone to pick the keeper but everyone has a man," he told the BBC. "You just float about and try to get yourself on the end of it." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)