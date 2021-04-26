Left Menu

Soccer-Broadcaster removes two commentators after racist remarks during match

"The CBF is deeply saddened by the incident and has asked MyCujoo to immediately remove the employees from its broadcasts," the organisation said in a tweeted statement. The company agreed and took prompt action.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 05:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 05:06 IST
Soccer-Broadcaster removes two commentators after racist remarks during match

Two TV commentators who made racist remarks during a Brazilian women's game on Sunday have been removed from their post after action by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). During a first division match between Bahia and Napoli of Santa Catarina state, the co-commentators for the MyCujoo network offered opinions on the "exotic hairstyles" sported by some of Bahia's Afro-Brazilian players.

The comments were immediately condemned by the CBF and the broadcaster. "The CBF is deeply saddened by the incident and has asked MyCujoo to immediately remove the employees from its broadcasts," the organisation said in a tweeted statement.

The company agreed and took prompt action. "We apologise to the players involved and have decided to substitute the professionals in question for future matches," the firm said in a statement.

"Any comment on the physical characteristics of players are unacceptable. All our broadcast teams were given training so that this kind of situation does not occur." MyCujoo began broadcasting state championships in Brazil in 2017 and signed a deal with the CBF in 2019 to show games from the Brazilian fourth division as well as the top two tiers of the women's national league.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Regina King, Carey Mulligan, others step back onto Oscars red carpet

Regina King, Carey Mulligan, Andra Day and Leslie Odom Jr. were among the stars strutting their stuff on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday in a jubilant return to the live, in-person glamour that had been missing from this years pandemic-stri...

Denmark's 'Another Round' wins Oscar for best international feature film

Comedy-drama Another Round, about four friends who test alcohols ability to improve their lives, won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday, becoming the fourth Danish film to take home an Oscar. The film, starring Mads Mikkelsen, ...

Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India to help in COVID crisis

Germany will send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days to help it tackle its COVID-19 crisis, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. India is suffering from a spike in coronavirus infections, with the number of cases surg...

Carey Mulligan, Glenn Close, others step back onto Oscars red carpet

Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan, Glenn Close, Andra Day and Leslie Odom Jr. were among the stars strutting their stuff on the red carpet on Sunday in a jubilant return to the live, in-person glamour that had been missing from this years pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021