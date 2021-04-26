Left Menu

Rugby-Queensland Reds on their way home after quarantine deal struck

Updated: 26-04-2021 09:08 IST
The Queensland Reds will head home to Brisbane later on Monday after a deal was struck with the government to allow them to enter a biosecure bubble at their Ballymore training ground rather than undergo hotel quarantine. The Reds, who will host the Super Rugby AU final next month, faced two weeks in hotel quarantine after Perth entered a three-day coronavirus lockdown on Friday a few hours after they had played a match against the Western Force in the city.

"We have been successfully working with the Queensland government to protect the health and safety of our staff, players and community," Queensland Rugby Union chief executive David Hanham said in a news release on Monday. "Upon arrival back into Brisbane, players and team staff will enter home quarantine and will be allowed to continue training by means of a bubble at Ballymore.

"Protocols will be taken to fence-off Ballymore with only essential players and staff allowed to enter the premises to ensure strict biosecurity measures are taken as outlined in our approved Queensland Government submission." The squad will depart Sydney, where they have been based since Saturday, on a charter flight for Brisbane on Monday night, the QRU said.

The Reds will play the winners of Saturday's playoff in Canberra between the reigning champion ACT Brumbies and the Western Force for the Super Rugby AU title at Lang Park on May 8.

