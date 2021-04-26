Cricket-Jadeja blasts 37 in an over as Chennai beat Bangalore in IPL

Ravindra Jadeja smashed 37 runs in a seven-ball over for Chennai Super Kings on Sunday to equal the Indian Premier League (IPL) record. The India all-rounder, who was dropped on nought earlier, smashed five sixes off Royal Challengers Bangalore pace bowler Harshal Patel as Chennai made 191-4 in their 20 overs at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Jadeja's sequence went: six, six, six (off a no ball), six (free hit), two, six, four to cap Chennai's innings, while Bangalore could manage only 122-9 in their innings. "I was a bit tired before the last over after running a lot of twos ... I was looking to hit the ball hard but didn't expect it to connect five times, so I'm happy," said Jadeja, who finished with an unbeaten 62 runs off 28 balls.

Jadeja equalled the IPL record set by West Indies batsman Chris Gayle in 2011. Gayle plundered Kochi Tuskers Kerala paceman Prasanth Parameswaran for four sixes, with one coming off a no ball, and three fours while representing Bangalore. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni said 'Jaddu' had the talent to win games on his own.

"Jaddu is somebody who can change the game on his own," he added. "In the last few years, we've seen a significant change in batting and it's worth it to give him that extra bit of time, extra deliveries.

"Bowlers have found it difficult to contain left-handers, and that helps as well." After his heroics with the bat, Jadeja, 32, then picked up three wickets and effected a run-out as Bangalore suffered their first defeat of the campaign. Chennai climbed to the top of the standings with four wins from five games.

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said Jadeja had been the difference between the two sides. "It's good to get a performance like this out of the way early in the season," he said. "You can probably say one guy beat us."

