Mixed Martial Arts-Weidman has surgery after 'freak' leg break
American Chris Weidman has undergone surgery for a broken leg sustained in his middleweight bout with Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in Florida on Saturday, his wife has said. "Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed.Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:45 IST
American Chris Weidman has undergone surgery for a broken leg sustained in his middleweight bout with Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in Florida on Saturday, his wife has said. Former champion Weidman's right leg snapped following the first kick of the fight to Hall's leg in the opening seconds and the 36-year-old was carried out of the arena on a stretcher before being taken to a hospital in Jacksonville.
"Well that was horrible," Weidman's wife Marivi said on Instagram. "Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It's been a long day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery." No timeline was given for his potential return to action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- Jacksonville
- Hall
ALSO READ
Hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
Florida woman charged for allegedly threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris
Florida zoo welcomes 27.5 ounce baby klipspringer antelope
Florida zoo welcomes 27.5 ounce baby klipspringer antelope
Edgar Ramirez to star in Netflix's 'Florida Man'