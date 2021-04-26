Hamid Shinwari appointed new CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday named Hamid Shinwari as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the country's cricket board replacing Rahmatullah Qureishi. Shinwari, who has previously served with ACB as its CEO between 2010 and 2012 as well, is a qualified individual with a rich academic background.

According to ACB, Shinwari's academic qualifications include a Ph.D. in health policy and management from Nanjing Medical University in China as well as Masters degree in Public Health from the University of Queensland in Australia. Apart from medical qualifications, he has also obtained a Masters in Business Administration from Preston University.

Addressing an introductory gathering with ACB staff, Shinwari added that his priorities will be focused on digitalisation and policy building as well as system development at the organisation. Welcoming Shinwari, the outgoing executive, Rahmatullah Qureishi expressed his best wishes and said he is glad that a qualified candidate of Shinwari's caliber will helm the organisation's affairs at the executive level.

ACB had appointed Qureishi as its CEO last year in November. According to ACB, Qureishi is an experienced administrator having an extensive working background of more than 23 years with various multinational organisations such as the World Bank and the United Nations in the fields of Youth and Adolescent Development, M&E, and project management. Qureishi has also represented Afghanistan at many global conferences and forums on the issues of youth and socio-economic development. (ANI)

