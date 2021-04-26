Left Menu

Representing Australia at the CWG will be an incredible experience: Meg Lanning

As the Australian women's team is all set to participate in their first-ever Commonwealth Games next year, skipper Meg Lanning said it will be an incredible experience to represent the country at the quadrennial event.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:14 IST
Representing Australia at the CWG will be an incredible experience: Meg Lanning
Australia skipper Meg Lanning (file photo) . Image Credit: ANI

As the Australian women's team is all set to participate in their first-ever Commonwealth Games next year, skipper Meg Lanning said it will be an incredible experience to represent the country at the quadrennial event. Women's T20 cricket will make its debut at the Commonwealth Games with Australia automatically qualifying due to their No. 1 world ranking as of April 1, 2021.

The cricket program begins on July 29, 2022 and concludes with the gold medal match at Edgbaston on August 7, 2022. "Representing Australia at the Commonwealth Games will be an incredible experience and the team can't wait to take the field in Birmingham next year," Lanning said in the Cricket Australia release.

"It was already shaping up as a huge year with a home Ashes and a World Cup in New Zealand, and a Commonwealth Games takes it to another level. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 showed the world just how entertaining and competitive women's 20-over cricket is and the Commonwealth Games will be another opportunity for teams to showcase their talent and determination in front of a global audience," she added. The six qualifiers who will join home team England in the eight-team competition are Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and a country from the West Indies who have all qualified as a result of their standings in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings as of 1 April 2021.

As per the qualification process, the winner of a designated qualifying event will determine which country from the Caribbean region gets to participate as athletes will be representing their individual countries and not the West Indies as they would at ICC events. The remaining place will be allocated to the winner of a Qualifying tournament on January 31, 2022.

Australian team Chef de Mission Petria Thomas said it was exciting to begin the team qualification announcements with the world's number one, in an event that will make its Commonwealth Games debut. "Confirmation of Australia's qualification for the inaugural women's T20 cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games is an important milestone in the countdown to the Birmingham Games," Thomas said.

"This is our first qualified team and we couldn't be more excited that it's in an event which will make its Commonwealth Games debut. We know our all-conquering women's cricketers have a massive year in 2022 -- Ashes, World Cup and Commonwealth Games -- so it's truly a bumper year of sport for them," he added. Cricket has featured once before at the Commonwealth Games, albeit in the 50-over format. On that occasion, Australia claimed the silver medal at Kuala Lumpur in 1998 under the captaincy of Steve Waugh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcastFollowing one of the most consequential court cases in recent U.S. history, Hollywood wasted no time in reflecting on the state of r...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedTurkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader ha...

India sends army to help hospitals hit by COVID-19 as countries promise aid

India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid. In a meeting with ...

All hospitals have adequate beds, facilities to treat COVID- 19 stricken patients: Pondy LT Guv

Hospitals in the Union Territory of Puducherry are fully equipped to treat pandemic-stricken patients and the government was bearing the expenditure for their treatment in private hospitals, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021