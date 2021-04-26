Soccer-RB Leipzig to part ways with sporting director Kroesche
RB Leipzig have agreed to mutually terminate sporting director Markus Kroesche's contract at the end of the season, the German club said on Monday. Kroesche joined Leipzig in July 2019 and had a contract until 2022. German magazine Kicker reported the 40-year-old is being courted by fellow Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.
"The discussions with Markus Kroesche were very good and open at all times," Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said. "After two years of constructive teamwork, we have now mutually reached the conclusion that terminating the contract is the right solution for both parties.
"Of course, we are prepared for this situation and will also tackle the goal of Champions League qualification with a strong team in the upcoming season." Leipzig are second in the standings, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich with three games left in the season.
