Left Menu

Tennis-Federer playing French Open with eye on Wimbledon - McEnroe

"But I don't think he is realistically going there thinking he could win the tournament." According to McEnroe, Federer just wants to get more matches under his belt and is more focused on both the grasscourt and hardcourt events ahead, particularly Wimbledon, where he has won a record eight times, and the U.S. Open.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:21 IST
Tennis-Federer playing French Open with eye on Wimbledon - McEnroe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Roger Federer's decision to make his long-awaited Grand Slam return on his least favourite surface at next month's French Open is part of a grand plan to peak in time for his beloved Wimbledon, according to ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe.

Federer, who due to injury or schedule preference has not competed on the clay courts at Roland Garros in four of the last five years, returned to competition last month after sitting out more than a year following two knee operations. "He wouldn't be showing up to play if he didn't think he could play well," former player McEnroe told Reuters in a telephone interview. "But I don't think he is realistically going there thinking he could win the tournament."

According to McEnroe, Federer just wants to get more matches under his belt and is more focused on both the grasscourt and hardcourt events ahead, particularly Wimbledon, where he has won a record eight times, and the U.S. Open. McEnroe, whose "Holding Court" podcast will begin a second season on Tuesday, said Federer, 39, may make a run in Paris but a potential clash with reigning champion Rafa Nadal or world number one Novak Djokovic could prove too much to handle.

"Even when Roger was at his highest level he was the second best claycourt player in the world, which is saying something. I don't think we can say that right now, especially coming off such a long layoff," said McEnroe. "But his expectations are certainly to go there and play well and make a little bit of a run."

Federer, whose first event back ended in a quarter-final loss at the Qatar Open, will kickstart his claycourt campaign at the Geneva Open in three weeks before going onto the French Open for his first Grand Slam event since the 2020 Australian Open. McEnroe conceded he was among those who did not expect Federer to pull off a late-career revival during which he added three Grand Slam crowns over a 12-month span that started at the 2017 Australian Open and has learned to never count him out.

"He's still a threat to win a big tournament," said McEnroe, the younger brother of seven-times Grand Slam champion John. "I never underestimate greatness and he's great, one of the greatest if not the greatest of all time.

"He just loves the game. He loves to play. I don't think he plays with the sole intention of 'I'm going to play to try and win every tournament' and I think that's part of his popularity and part of his sustainability."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

All courts to be closed on April 29 during UP panchayat polls in Mathura

Owing to the upcoming phase of panchayat elections scheduled in Mathura, all the courts in the district will remain closed on April 29, an official said on Monday.As Mathura would go for polls for panchayat members, area panchayat members, ...

VP Harris to chair new White House task force on workers

Vice President Kamala Harris will chair a new White House Task Force on Worker Organising and Empowerment, the Biden administration announced Monday.The task force will be vice-chaired by Labour Secretary Marty Walsh, will be dedicated to m...

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hoped his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict would bring a new vision to U.N.-led talks this week even though Greek Cypriots have already rejected it. The United Nations is h...

US STOCKS-Tesla lifts S&P 500 ahead of tech earnings wave

The SP 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, fueled by Tesla ahead of the electric car makers quarterly report, which kicks off this weeks results from several heavyweight growth companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3, with analysts expecting the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021