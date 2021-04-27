Left Menu

UEFA investigates Ibrahimovic over links to gambling company

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 27-04-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 00:10 IST
UEFA investigates Ibrahimovic over links to gambling company

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being investigated by UEFA for his “alleged financial interest in a betting company,” European soccer’s governing body said on Monday.

Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported this month that the 39-year-old AC Milan striker was a partner in Bethard, a Malta-based gaming company.

UEFA’s disciplinary regulations state that players should not have a financial interest in betting.

Ibrahimovic has represented Milan in UEFA’s Europa League. He came out of international retirement last month after an absence of nearly five years to play for Sweden in two World Cup qualifiers.

“A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by Mr. Zlatan Ibrahimović for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company,” UEFA said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery

Global stock markets made moderate gains on Monday as increasing confidence about the rapid recovery of economies from the COVID-19 pandemic offset concerns about the speed of the markets rally.The start to the week was quiet as investors r...

All courts to be closed on April 29 during UP panchayat polls in Mathura

Owing to the upcoming phase of panchayat elections scheduled in Mathura, all the courts in the district will remain closed on April 29, an official said on Monday.As Mathura would go for polls for panchayat members, area panchayat members, ...

VP Harris to chair new White House task force on workers

Vice President Kamala Harris will chair a new White House Task Force on Worker Organising and Empowerment, the Biden administration announced Monday.The task force will be vice-chaired by Labour Secretary Marty Walsh, will be dedicated to m...

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hoped his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict would bring a new vision to U.N.-led talks this week even though Greek Cypriots have already rejected it. The United Nations is h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021