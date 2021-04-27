Left Menu

Cricket-Lynn urges Australia to arrange flight to bring players home after IPL

Batsman Chris Lynn has asked Australia's cricket board to arrange a charter flight to bring players home at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as India battles a surge in COVID-19 infections. Three Australian cricketers have already cut short their IPL season to head home but a number of the country's top players, including Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins, remain.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 08:07 IST
Cricket-Lynn urges Australia to arrange flight to bring players home after IPL

Batsman Chris Lynn has asked Australia's cricket board to arrange a charter flight to bring players home at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as India battles a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Three Australian cricketers have already cut short their IPL season to head home but a number of the country's top players, including Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins, remain. Cricket Australia (CA) contacted Australia's IPL players on Monday inquiring about their health and travel plans.

"I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10% of every IPL contract was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" Lynn, who plays for Mumbai Indians, told News Corp media. "I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week so hopefully the government will let us get home on a private charter.

"We are not asking for shortcuts and we signed up knowing the risks. But it would be great to get home as soon as the event is over." The regular season ends on May 23, with qualifiers and eliminators to follow before the final on May 30.

CA were unable to provide immediate comment. India recorded 352,991 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, placing further strain on an already overwhelmed health system.

Australia is set to consider a proposal on Tuesday to suspend all flights from India to prevent more virulent coronavirus variants entering the country. The government said last week it would cut the number of its citizens able to return from India and other red-zone countries.

The IPL is being played under biosecurity protocols and Lynn said he felt comfortable in the environment and had no immediate plans to leave. "Obviously India is in chaos at the moment. But we are at least giving people something to smile about by playing the tournament," he added.

Eoin Morgan, one of 11 England players in the IPL, said they were constantly talking about the situation outside the bubble. "It's not nice to watch from afar, considering how lucky we are in a bubble and not be affected by it very much," Morgan told reporters. "We lend our support ... to everybody who is ill or going through tough times."

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills said none of their players had asked to go home. "There's no doubt they're certainly anxious about what's happening in India and what they're witnessing. But they feel well looked-after by their IPL franchises and safe in their bubbles," Mills said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG's Pochettino relishing challenge against 'amazing' Guardiola

Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino said his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola is the best coach in the world as they prepare to renew their rivalry in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday. The pair have locked hor...

Hong Kong leader says govt could intervene in Bar Association if necessary

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the government could intervene if necessary in the Bar Association, whose chief has been labelled an anti-China politician by Beijings top representative office in the city. Paul Harris, chairman ...

Google doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Happy Freedom Day, South AfricaToday Google illustrates a beautiful doodle to celebrates freedom and commemorates the first post-apartheid elections held on that day in 1994. Today, South Africa celebrates Freedom Day to mark the liberation...

Strategy to help you in bitcoin trading

Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency ever created, and due to this, people have a next-level trust factor associated with bitcoin. If you also want to trade in bitcoin, you must be well aware of every area of bitcoin. Bitcoin is not just abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021