Wishgames11 arrives with a Big Bang in Fantasy gaming industry, upkeeps its promise and distributes bonus to its Coaches

This fantasy gaming application has a simple user interface a user simply needs to register on the platform as a coach or a player.Wishgames11 team declared two closings single closing refers to doubling of revenues within a month, and accordingly shared the bonus to their registered coaches along with other benefits such as Cash Back and Business Income.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:36 IST
The newly launched fantasy gaming application, Wishgames11, yielded four times turnover within a month's time NOIDA, India, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisdom Group ventured into the fantasy gaming industry recently with the launch of Wishgames11: Fantasy gaming application (app) that offers ultimate gaming experience in real-time. The gaming app is an apt platform for avid gamers who miss on outdoor gaming activities especially in the current scenario when cricket extravaganza is live outdoors but the pandemic has restricted outside activity.

Wishgames11 is a unique gaming application; apart from entertainment, it offers lifetime earning opportunities to its users that are built on rewards and bonuses encapsulated in the game. A user stands a chance to win cash prizes and other exciting rewards by playing games such as Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Kushti and other games. This fantasy gaming application has a simple user interface; a user simply needs to register on the platform as a coach or a player.

Wishgames11 team declared two closings (single closing refers to doubling of revenues) within a month, and accordingly shared the bonus to their registered coaches along with other benefits such as Cash Back and Business Income. The first closing was clocked on Friday, i.e. April 09, 2021, and the second closing was recorded on April 26, 2021. On marking two consecutive closings within a month's time, Mr. Deb Mukherjee, Founder & Group CEO, Wisdom Group, said, ''I am overwhelmed with the kind of response people have shown towards Wishgames11. These results have filled the entire team with energy and I am sure that we will ensure seamless operations for users.'' The fantasy gaming platform by Wisdom group offers sports enthusiasts an opportunity to earn money and other rewards by using their strategy-building skills; users can create a team by selecting their favourite players, follow the ongoing match, and win substantial rewards based on their analysis of the game. A user, as a coach, has the advantage of earning lifetime bonus income on every closing. Along with this, the user is also eligible to receive a share in the business income, stands a chance to win up to 10% cashback bonus, and the referral income every time a new user joins Wishgames11 by using the referral code shared by him or her.

As per the policies of Wishgames11, every registered user as a coach stands a chance to earn money either when a closing occurs or at the end of financial year, whichever event occurs earlier. There are four-levels in the game namely, Warrior, Samurai, Knight and Champion. Eligibility amount criteria allows the user to elevate to the next level in the game.

Deb Mukherjee foresees a substantial growth, of up to 12 times, in the next six months. ''The fast-pace growth of Wishgames11 within a month's time has made me more confident about the ability of my team to deliver a magnificent user experience,'' he added.

Wishgames11 is a community-driven gaming platform that permits users to experience gaming extravaganza when their favorite players are in action on the ground. Apart from offering state-of-art sporting experience, this platform is also started created earning opportunities for its users. How? The answer is that Wishgames11 has three exclusive features that makes it distinct from other gaming applications. The first among them is the chance to earn referral bonuses by referring Wishgames11 to family and friends by sharing a unique referral code. Secondly, the 'Bonus Income' plan for Coaches that allows lifetime earning opportunities in accordance with company's earning. Lastly, coaches are eligible for a cashback of up to 10% in their business accounts on every wallet recharge.

Wishgames11 is available for download on Android as well as on iOS systems. Visit www.wishgames11.com for more information.

About Wishgames11 Wishgames11 is a sister company of Wisdom Group which is a diversified business entity with a presence in the financial services, Information Technology, insurance web aggregation, and interests in real estate and for and beverages industry. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497401/Wishgames11_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

