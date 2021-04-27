Left Menu

Soccer-Kansas City NWSL wear 'Justice for Daunte Wright' shirts before game

Members of Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League team wore shirts reading "Justice for Daunte Wright" ahead of Monday's game against Houston Dash in support of Wright, a Black man fatally shot by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:04 IST
Soccer-Kansas City NWSL wear 'Justice for Daunte Wright' shirts before game

Members of Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League team wore shirts reading "Justice for Daunte Wright" ahead of Monday's game against Houston Dash in support of Wright, a Black man fatally shot by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Wright, 20, was shot on April 11 during a traffic stop in the suburb of Brooklyn Center in what the city's then police chief said appeared to be an "accidental discharge" after the officer drew her gun instead of her Taser during a struggle.

The officer has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. The shooting of Wright prompted all of Minneapolis' professional sports teams to postpone play at the time and also set off more than a week of demonstrations outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters.

Wright was buried on Thursday, two days after a Minneapolis jury found a white police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd last May, a killing that triggered worldwide protests for racial justice. Kansas City are in their first season in the NWSL as an expansion club. They are bottom of Group B with one point from three games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Leonardo DiCaprio likely to star in remake of Oscar-winning 'Another Round'

After winning the Oscar for best international feature film, Another Round is getting the Hollywood treatment. The movie is all set for an English-language remake with actor Leonardo DiCaprio likely to play the lead role. As per Variety, th...

ANALYSIS-Are U.S. Supreme Court conservatives aiming to expand gun rights?

The United States, a nation with high levels of gun violence, could witness an increase in firearms carried in public if the Supreme Court rules as expected in a major new case that could recognize wider gun rights under the U.S. Constituti...

Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will continue his push for a national 15 minimum wage with an executive order that raises pay to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers, according to senior White House offic...

Russian court imposes restrictions on Navalny's anti-corruption body

A Russian court said on Tuesday it had imposed restrictions on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK, while it considers a legal request to ban it and his regional campaign offices.Moscow City Court is conside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021