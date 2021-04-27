Left Menu

IPL 2021: Natarajan undergoes knee surgery, says 'looking forward to coming back stronger'

India and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) latest pace sensation T Natarajan has undergone knee surgery.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:22 IST
IPL 2021: Natarajan undergoes knee surgery, says 'looking forward to coming back stronger'
India pacer T Natarajan (Photo/ T Natarajan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) latest pace sensation T Natarajan has undergone knee surgery. Natarajan was ruled out from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League due to a knee injury. The pacer thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), surgeons, and doctors for the things they did for the cricketer.

"Today, I underwent knee surgery - and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I'm grateful to #bcci and to all that have wished well for me," Natarajan said in an Instagram post. The SRH pacer knows his return to the cricket field will take some time but the fast bowler is looking forward to coming back stronger and fitter.

"The road back to the 22 yards is long. But I have taken the most crucial step today. Looking forward to coming back - stronger and fitter than ever before. Thanks to all of you for your support, blessings and good wishes," said Natarajan. BCCI wished him a speedy recovery and said Team India wants to see him back as soon as possible. SRH too wished him a speedy recovery.

"Wish you a speedy recovery @Natarajan_91. We want to see you back on the field soon," BCCI tweeted. The 30-year-old left-arm pacer did not feature in the third and fourth match of SRH and just played the first two games this season, taking two wickets.

SRH is at the eight spot in the points table with just two points from five matches. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Leonardo DiCaprio likely to star in remake of Oscar-winning 'Another Round'

After winning the Oscar for best international feature film, Another Round is getting the Hollywood treatment. The movie is all set for an English-language remake with actor Leonardo DiCaprio likely to play the lead role. As per Variety, th...

ANALYSIS-Are U.S. Supreme Court conservatives aiming to expand gun rights?

The United States, a nation with high levels of gun violence, could witness an increase in firearms carried in public if the Supreme Court rules as expected in a major new case that could recognize wider gun rights under the U.S. Constituti...

Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will continue his push for a national 15 minimum wage with an executive order that raises pay to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers, according to senior White House offic...

Russian court imposes restrictions on Navalny's anti-corruption body

A Russian court said on Tuesday it had imposed restrictions on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK, while it considers a legal request to ban it and his regional campaign offices.Moscow City Court is conside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021