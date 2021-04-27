Left Menu

Bayern appoints Leipzig coach Nagelsmann to replace Flick

We are convinced that we will build on the great successes of recent years together with Julian Nagelsmann. Bayern was forced to look for a new coach after Flick said this month he wanted to leave the club despite having a contract through 2023.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:28 IST
Bayern appoints Leipzig coach Nagelsmann to replace Flick

Bayern Munich hired Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday to replace the departing Hansi Flick starting next season.

The 33-year-old Nagelsmann will move to Bayern on July 1 with a contract that runs through 2026. Bayern said it agreed to terminate Flick's contract after he asked to be released early.

Leipzig didn't say how much it received as compensation from Bayern, but CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said the club was ''successful in obtaining our financial goals.'' Nagelsmann grew up near Munich and came through the youth system at another club in the city.

''The position at FC Bayern is a unique opportunity for me. I would therefore like to thank Oliver Mintzlaff and the rest of the board at RB Leipzig for finding a solution with FC Bayern and making this possible for me,'' Nagelsmann said.

Nagelsmann has been with Leipzig for three years and led the team to the Champions League semifinals in 2020. Leipzig is in second place behind Bayern in the Bundesliga standings and has reached the semifinals of the German Cup.

Nagelsmann was the youngest head coach in league history when he took over at Hoffenheim at the age of 28 in 2016. The team then qualified for the Champions League for the first time in its history.

Nagelsmann was a professional player but moved into coaching when his career ended early because of knee injuries.

''Julian Nagelsmann signifies a new generation of coaches,'' Bayern president Herbert Hainer said. ''Despite his young years, he has already built an impressive career. We are convinced that we will build on the great successes of recent years together with Julian Nagelsmann.'' Bayern was forced to look for a new coach after Flick said this month he wanted to leave the club despite having a contract through 2023. Flick won the league, German Cup and Champions League last season with Bayern and is on the verge of another league title.

Bayern will secure the Bundesliga title if it wins its next game on May 8 against Borussia Mönchengladbach or if Leipzig loses to Borussia Dortmund the same day.

Bayern initially appointed Flick in 2019 as an interim coach when Niko Kovac was fired. He was supposed to step in for a few weeks but the team's winning run meant he was given an extension, first until the end of the 2019-20 season, then until 2023.

Flick has not been able to celebrate any trophies in front of the team's fans because of the pandemic. Only the European Super Cup in Hungary and Club World Cup in Qatar were won in front of small numbers of supporters.

''One tinge of sadness remains, that we could not celebrate the great successes during this period with the fans. I've missed you in every match,'' Flick said in a statement from Bayern.

The 56-year-old Flick has been linked with the German national team job, which will be vacant once Joachim Löw steps down after this year's European Championship. Flick was Löw's assistant from 2006 until Germany won the World Cup in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Castrol India shares close over 2 pc higher post earnings

Shares of Castrol India closed over 2 per cent higher on Tuesday after the company reported near doubling of net income for the quarter to March.The stock, which jumped 7.10 per cent to Rs 134.15 on the BSE during the day, closed at Rs 127....

Russian court imposes unspecified restrictions on Navalny network

A Russian court imposed undisclosed restrictions on Tuesday on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys anti-corruption group, while it considers a request to ban his network as extremist.The Moscow court held a preliminary hearing on Monday t...

ANALYSIS-Bankers call for more bang to Britain's big finance fightback

Shortly after Britain left the European Union, finance minister Rishi Sunak pledged a series of measures he dubbed Big Bang 2.0 to ensure the City of London remained one of the worlds top financial centres. Four months on, many financiers s...

Rugby-Premiership agrees to release Lions players before warm-up game with Japan

Premiership Rugby announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the British Irish Lions to release its players at the end of their domestic commitments and before their warm-up game against Japan.The match against Japan on Jun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021