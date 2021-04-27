Olympics-Britain to send 'strongest ever' swimming team to Tokyo

Britain will send its strongest ever swimming team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after announcing an initial squad of 28 on Tuesday, officials said. Reigning Olympic 100m breaststroke champion and world record holder Adam Peaty is the standout name in a lineup of multiple medallists.

More names could be added in June after the European aquatics championships in Budapest and a marathon swim qualifier in Portugal. Team GB chef de mission Mark England told reporters the country was expecting great things in the pool when the delayed Games start in July.

"We are selecting today the strongest swim team that has ever represented Team GB at an Olympic Games," he said. "The strength in depth that the swim team has now, and the performance outcomes from recent results... has been nothing short of fantastic."

Peaty is the only man to have swum the 100m under 58 seconds and also has the top 20 fastest times in history in the discipline. The 26-year-old was pre-selected for the Games in January, along with double Olympic relay silver medallist Duncan Scott and first time Olympians James Wilby and Luke Greenbank.

The full squad includes former world champion Ben Proud, whose trials time in the 50m freestyle would have been good for silver at the 2019 world championships, and double Olympic silver medallist James Guy. Brothers Joe and Max Litchfield are on the team, while 400m Individual Medley specialist Aimee Willmott is heading to her third Games.

Butterfly swimmer Alys Thomas will make her Olympic debut at the age of 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)