Left Menu

IPL exits: Zampa, Richardson to fly back tonight

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:25 IST
IPL exits: Zampa, Richardson to fly back tonight

Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, who had opted out of the Indian Premier League citing personal reasons, will be flying back to their country on Tuesday night via Doha.

The two are currently in Mumbai while their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has moved to Ahmedabad, where it will be taking on Delhi Capitals tonight.

''They (the duo) will be flying back to Australia via Doha later tonight,'' a well placed source told PTI.

Already, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye has exited the country due to the COVID-19 surge. Australia on Tuesday suspended flights from and to India till May 15 because of the pandemic's second wave that is ravaging the country.

As of now, the IPL still has 14 Australian players, including big names like Steve Smith (Delhi Capitals), David Warner (SunRisers Hyderabad) and Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders).

Ricky Ponting (DC) and Simon Katich (Royal Challengers Bangalore) are among the high-profile Australian coaches, while iconic former players such as Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee and Lisa Sthalekar are part of the tournament's commentary team.

The eight-team event is being played in front of empty stands across six venues and has even barred food from outside the designated team hotels in its latest diktats to strengthen the bio-bubble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Australia and Japan trade ministers stress on implementation of 'certain steps' under SCRI

India, Australia and Japan have instructed their officials to implement certain steps such as holding investment promotion events and share best practices as part of the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative SCRI of these three countries, acco...

Delhi: COVID patient fails to get bed, dies; family attacks hospital staff

Family members of a woman, who allegedly died due to COVID-19 after failing to get a bed at Apollo Hospital in south Delhi, attacked the staff of the private healthcare facility on Tuesday, police said. However, they said no complaint has b...

Low expectations dog UN bid to relaunch Cyprus peace talks

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is realistic about the chances of resuming formal talks to reunify ethnically split Cyprus, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday, amid low expectations that a fresh bid to reinvigorate dormant negotiations wi...

PM Modi's aunt dies during COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modis aunt Narmadaben Modi who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection died at the civil hospital here on Tuesday, the family said.Narmadaben 80 lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children.Ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021