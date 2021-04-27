Left Menu

Motor racing-Ilott joins Alfa Romeo as second F1 reserve driver

Callum Ilott will take part in Friday practice for Alfa Romeo at the Portuguese Grand Prix this week and serve as second reserve when Robert Kubica has other commitments, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:14 IST
Motor racing-Ilott joins Alfa Romeo as second F1 reserve driver
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Callum Ilott will take part in Friday practice for Alfa Romeo at the Portuguese Grand Prix this week and serve as second reserve when Robert Kubica has other commitments, the Formula One team said on Tuesday. Ferrari Academy driver Ilott, 22, finished runner up to Mick Schumacher in the 2020 Formula Two championship but, unlike the German who is now at Haas, was unable to secure a Formula One seat.

The Briton has tested with Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo previously and is also a Ferrari test driver. "His journey through the junior series has been an impressive one and he is without doubt one of the most talented young drivers coming through the ranks," said team boss Frederic Vasseur in a statement.

"He has worked with us before, each time leaving a lasting impression thanks to his work ethic and good feedback, and I have no doubt he will be a very positive addition to Robert Kubica, who will be unavailable on various occasions due to his other racing programmes." Former F1 racer Kubica, the only Pole to win a grand prix, is competing in sportscar racing this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Interior Dept. moves to restore Native American land

The Interior Department on Tuesday said it is taking several steps to make it easier for Native American tribes to take land back into trust and simplify a process that was slowed by the Trump administration.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland i...

Swedish PM given COVID-19 vaccine, urges population to follow suit

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, he said on Tuesday, and urged Swedes to do the same when offered. The prime minister, 64, who received both criticism and praise for Swedens soft-touch ...

Olivia Rodrigo talks about 'identity crisis' at 14 while filming for Disney channel

After making her debut on the cover of a major magazine, Hollywood star Olivia Rodrigo recently discussed her skyrocketing career, the difficulties of making it as a child star, and the inspiration behind her songwriting. Rodrigo, who start...

Sandstorm delays Delhi's chase against RCB

A sandstorm delayed the start of Delhi Capitals run chase in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.Sent into bat, RCB scored 171 for five on the back of AB de Villiers brilliant 42 ball 75.However, a sudden san...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021