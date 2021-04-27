Motor racing-Ilott joins Alfa Romeo as second F1 reserve driver
Callum Ilott will take part in Friday practice for Alfa Romeo at the Portuguese Grand Prix this week and serve as second reserve when Robert Kubica has other commitments, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:14 IST
Callum Ilott will take part in Friday practice for Alfa Romeo at the Portuguese Grand Prix this week and serve as second reserve when Robert Kubica has other commitments, the Formula One team said on Tuesday. Ferrari Academy driver Ilott, 22, finished runner up to Mick Schumacher in the 2020 Formula Two championship but, unlike the German who is now at Haas, was unable to secure a Formula One seat.
The Briton has tested with Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo previously and is also a Ferrari test driver. "His journey through the junior series has been an impressive one and he is without doubt one of the most talented young drivers coming through the ranks," said team boss Frederic Vasseur in a statement.
"He has worked with us before, each time leaving a lasting impression thanks to his work ethic and good feedback, and I have no doubt he will be a very positive addition to Robert Kubica, who will be unavailable on various occasions due to his other racing programmes." Former F1 racer Kubica, the only Pole to win a grand prix, is competing in sportscar racing this season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haas
- Ferrari
- Mick Schumacher
- German
- Pole
- Callum Ilott
- Briton
- Alfa Romeo
ALSO READ
Rollout of eye-scan test for coronavirus targeted by German firm
German Catholics chafe against Vatican's same-sex marriage ruling
German CDU and CSU should agree chancellor candidate very soon - Laschet
Germany's Merkel says third wave of pandemic may be toughest
German CDU top brass back Laschet as chancellor candidate -party sources