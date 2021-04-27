RCB score 171/5 against Delhi Capitals

RCB score 171/5 against Delhi CapitalsPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:15 IST
Sent into bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 171 for five against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.
AB de Villiers top-scored with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 171/5 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 75 not out, Rajat Patidar 31).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
