ABD becomes second overseas player to register 5k runs in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers on Tuesday became the second overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to register 5000 runs.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:16 IST
RCB batsman AB de Villiers (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers on Tuesday became the second overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to register 5,000 runs. He achieved the feat in the ongoing match against Delhi Capitals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner was the first overseas player to go past the 5000-run mark in the IPL. RCB skipper Virat Kohli (6041) has the most runs in the IPL and he is followed by CSK's Suresh Raina who has 5472 runs to his name.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are the other two Indian players who have more than 5000 runs in the IPL. AB de Villiers' unbeaten knock of 75 runs off just 42 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a score of 171/5 in the allotted twenty overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Along with de Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25. For Delhi Capitals, all the five bowlers used by skipper Rishabh Pant ended up taking one wicket each. (ANI)

