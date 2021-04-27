Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:26 IST
The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2120 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-BCCI-FOREIGNERS-2NDLD WRAP COVID cloud on IPL: BCCI assures safe return to foreign players; Aus suspends flights from India (Eds: Adds Adam Zampa's quotes) New Delhi/Melbourne, Apr 27 (PTI) The BCCI stepped in to assuage apprehensions of IPL's foreign recruits, especially Australians, as a second wave of COVID-19 infections battered India, prompting the government Down Under to suspend air travel with the country besides asking players to make their ''own arrangements'' for return.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-SRH-PREVIEW In-form CSK starts favourite against inconsistent SRH New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Operating like a well-oiled unit, Chennai Super Kings will start as overwhelming favourites when they clash with struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-VIRUS-BCCI-LD LETTER We'll ensure you reach home seamlessely: BCCI assures foreign players at IPL New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The BCCI on Tuesday said it would do everything to ensure that foreign players competing in the IPL reach their respective countries seamlessely once the tournament ends, a day after three Australians quit the event amid an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in India.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-LEE-DONATION Inspired by Cummins, Brett Lee donates bitcoin for India's fight against COVID-19 New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Inspired by his countryman Pat Cummins' gesture, former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Tuesday decided to donate one bitcoin (approximately Rs 40 lakh) to help India in its fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD LYNN Arrange flight to bring players home after IPL is over: Lynn to Cricket Australia New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn has requested Cricket Australia to arrange a chartered flight to take its players home from COVID-ravaged India after the IPL is over and revealed that his franchise will get all members of the team vaccinated next week.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MORGAN Premier League, Bundesliga have set templates for sports to continue amid lockdown: Morgan Ahmedabad, Apr 27 (PTI) England and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan is pained to see the surge of COVID-19 cases in India but indicated the ongoing IPL could still go on as Bundesliga and Premier League have set the perfect ''templates'' for sports to continue amid lockdown.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MORGAN-JORDAN Hopefully, it's start of something for us: Morgan Ahmedabad, Apr 27 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan is hoping that their clinical victory against Punjab Kings would provide them the much-needed momentum in the Indian Premier League.

SPO-CRI-NATARAJAN-SURGERY Knee surgery performed, Natarajan thanks BCCI and medical team New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) India's yorker sensation T Natarajan on Tuesday underwent a surgery to treat a knee injury that had ruled him out of IPL-14.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-RETURN IPL exits: Zampa, Richardson to fly back tonight Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, who had opted out of the Indian Premier League citing personal reasons, will be flying back to their country on Tuesday night via Doha.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-KUGGELEIJN Scott Kuggeleijn named as Kane Richardson's replacement in RCB Ahmedabad, Apr 27 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn was on Tuesday announced as a replacement for Kane Richardson in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the remainder of IPL-14.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ZAMPA Felt most vulnerable in this IPL bubble, event should have held in UAE like last year: Zampa New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday said he decided to quit the IPL midway as it was the ''most vulnerable'' bio-bubble he has been a part of and the tournament should have been held in UAE, like last year.

SPO-SHOOT-BHAKER-VACCINE Olympic-bound shooter Manu Bhaker receives first dose of COVID vaccine New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Champion shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Jhajjar, Haryana, three months before the Tokyo Olympics where she will enter as one of India's brightest medal hopes.

SPO-FOOT-FCGOA-AFC-COACH Wanted to win for people of India, says FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando Margao, Apr 27 (PTI) FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is heartbroken after his team conceded a last-minute equaliser in its AFC Champions League match against Al Rayyan, saying the side wanted to win for the people of India who are battling a deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-HOCK-IND-MANDEEP Our performance against Argentina a huge confidence booster: Mandeep Bengaluru, Apr 27 (PTI) Indian hockey team forward Mandeep Singh has said its recent performance against reigning Olympic champion Argentina is a ''huge confidence booster'' and the team is shaping up well for the Tokyo Games.

SPO-SHOOT-VIRUS-LD CHANDRO 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi', has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing. SPO-HOCK-VIRUS-UMPIRE Hockey umpire's manager Virendra Singh dies of COVID-19, HI offers condolences New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Indian hockey umpire's manager Virendra Singh has died of COVID-19 related complications and his demise was mourned by the game's governing body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

