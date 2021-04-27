Sports News Roundup: Hurricanes clinch playoff spot but fall to Stars; Spurs end Wizards' win streak at 8 in OT thriller and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani makes history in Angels win

Shohei Ohtani pitched five innings, had two hits, scored three runs and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Ohtani entered the contest as the first home run leader (tied with seven) to be the starting pitcher in a game since New York Yankees great Babe Ruth did so against Detroit on June 13, 1921.

Swimming-Athletes have a right to protest, says Olympic champion Peaty

Athletes have a right to express their opinions and take a stance without being punished, Britain's Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty said on Tuesday in response to a ban on protests during the Tokyo Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday it was retaining Rule 50 forbidding any kind of "demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda" in venues and other Olympic areas.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes clinch playoff spot but fall to Stars

Jamie Benn scored the winning goal 2:44 into overtime Monday as the Dallas Stars defeated visiting Carolina 4-3, with the Hurricanes still able to secure a playoff spot despite the loss. Benn, who added three assists, scored his 11th goal of the season as the Stars continued their recent torrid pace.

NBA roundup: Spurs end Wizards' win streak at 8 in OT thriller

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Dejounte Murray added 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the host Washington Wizards 146-143 in overtime in a wild game on Monday. The loss snapped Washington's eight-game winning streak, their longest since December 2001. The game went back and forth over the last five minutes of regulation and went to overtime on a layup by Washington's Bradley Beal with 15.8 seconds left that tied things at 133. DeRozan 18-foot turnaround fadeaway shot at the buzzer went in and out.

NFL-Coaches making do with less on draft night after COVID-19 disruptions

The National Football League (NFL) Draft kicks off Thursday after a scouting season unlike any before it, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing teams to make do with less information about their potential target players. With the annual NFL Scouting Combine called off, league hopefuls were under extra pressure to impress during the roughly month-long pro day circuit from March 5, after a chaotic college football season left some with fewer opportunities to play.

Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic to renew rivalry when Mavericks visit Warriors

Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The Warriors (31-30) will take a four-game home winning streak into the matchup, but hold no home-court advantage over a Mavericks team (33-27) that has recorded one-sided victories in its last three visits to the San Francisco Bay Area, including 141-121 and 124-97 cakewalks in Chase Center last season.

Tennis-Wimbledon to become 14-day tournament from 2022 with play on Middle Sunday

The Wimbledon Championships will become a 14-day tournament from 2022, with matches set to be played on Middle Sunday, traditionally a day off at the grasscourt Grand Slam, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Tuesday. The first Sunday of Wimbledon is normally a rest day, on which tournament organisers work to get the courts back into top shape for the latter rounds, resulting in a packed "Manic Monday" schedule.

No guarantees Garoppolo will be on roster, or alive, on Sunday: 49ers Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan deflected questions about Jimmy Garoppolo's future on Monday, saying he could not guarantee the quarterback would still be alive on Sunday to make his roster. Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl game in 2020 but speculation over his future has been rife since they traded up from 12th to acquire the third pick of this year's NFL Draft.

NFL-Top drafted QBs should brace for adversity, says Palmer

Being selected at the top of the NFL Draft is a "blessing and a curse," former first overall pick Carson Palmer says, as quarterbacks who have known nothing but winning and adoration join organizations that are unlikely to contend for a Super Bowl right away. Palmer, who was drafted by a struggling Cincinnati Bengals in 2003, said quarterbacks like consensus No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will need to get used to the unfamiliar feeling of failure and the finger-pointing that comes with it.

Soccer-Kansas City NWSL wear 'Justice for Daunte Wright' shirts before game

Members of Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League team wore shirts reading "Justice for Daunte Wright" ahead of Monday's game against Houston Dash in support of Wright, a Black man fatally shot by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Wright, 20, was shot on April 11 during a traffic stop in the suburb of Brooklyn Center in what the city's then police chief said appeared to be an "accidental discharge" after the officer drew her gun instead of her Taser during a struggle.

