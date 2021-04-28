Left Menu

We have always got depth in batting but now we got it in bowling too: Kohli

Hetty Hetmyer played a brilliant innings, because of him we got close to the target, Pant said.In an unsual move Pant handed the ball to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who hadnt bowled in the entire match, in the last over which went for 23 runs.Asked the reason behind the decision, Pant said In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team.Thats what we were planning, in the end we were one run short.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-04-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 00:17 IST
We have always got depth in batting but now we got it in bowling too: Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that the luxury of having depth in the bowling department is faring well for the team this season.

RCB pipped Delhi Capital by one run to notch up their fifth win of the season. Kohli used six bowlers in the game and also had the option of handing the ball to all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

''For the most part I think we were top in this game with our bowlers. We felt 160-165 was par. It was a bit two-paced,'' Kohli said at the post match presentation.

''There wasn't any dew tonight thanks to that little sandstorm in the middle and we ended up bowling with a dry ball. If you look at our bowling line-up, Maxi's still not bowling, he's the 7th option. As a captain I can bowl guys at different stages, take the load off one another.

''And Maxi is yet to bowl. We've always had batting but now bowling as well,'' Kohli added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant lauded the whirlwind innings by West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer.

''Obviously feeling disappointed, specially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetty (Hetmyer) played a brilliant innings, because of him we got close to the target,'' Pant said.

In an unsual move Pant handed the ball to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who hadn't bowled in the entire match, in the last over which went for 23 runs.

Asked the reason behind the decision, Pant said: ''In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team.

''That's what we were planning, in the end we were one run short. We counted the overs really well, in the end the spinners weren't getting the help which we thought they might get. In the end, I had to give the ball to Stoinis.'' PTI APA BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. envoy to Iran taking part in nuclear talks -White House

Washington is dispatching its Special Envoy for Iran for indirect talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iranian Nuclear deal, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.Rob Malley, I believe, is either on his way to the region or ther...

Soccer-Egypt and Algeria drawn together in World Cup dress rehearsal tournament

African powerhouses Egypt and Algeria were drawn in the same group on Tuesday for the inaugural Arab Cup, an event which will take place in December and serve as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The tournament will start o...

Sentencing set for juvenile lifer whose case set precedent

A judge is set to decide the punishment for an Alabama man, sentenced to life in prison for a murder he committed at age 14, and whose case later led to a ban on mandatory life sentences for juveniles.The judge will decide Tuesday if Evan M...

White House says it's considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

The White House is considering options for maximizing production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines for the world at the lowest cost, including backing a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights, but no decision has been made, press sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021