Left Menu

Soccer-Zidane glad Real still alive after early Chelsea onslaught

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted he was relieved to finish Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea with his side still in the tie following a 1-1 draw after being outplayed for large parts of the game.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-04-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 03:47 IST
Soccer-Zidane glad Real still alive after early Chelsea onslaught

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted he was relieved to finish Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea with his side still in the tie following a 1-1 draw after being outplayed for large parts of the game. Real were on the back foot early on and went behind to Christian Pulisic's goal but equalised thanks to a brilliant Karim Benzema strike before both sides cancelled each other out after the break.

"I'm so happy with the players because we're still alive," Zidane told reporters. "We struggled a bit for the first 25-30 minutes but then we improved and were much better in the second half and had control. We're happy what we did in the game overall."

Real had breezed past Liverpool and Atalanta in their last two home knockout games but were really put to the test by Chelsea's intense pressing game and Zidane credited Thomas Tuchel's side for keeping his team at bay. "We are good at pressing teams high up the pitch but our opponents were very good, very competitive. They've had 21 games and not conceded in 16 of them (before Tuesday's game) and they proved why. They are in the semi-finals for a reason," he added.

Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, who made a vital early save to deny Chelsea forward Timo Werner, agreed that the Premier League outfit had been the more impressive side but warned that his team would put them under pressure in the second leg in London. "They were more aggressive and more intense, we wanted to start the game like they did, they gave everything. The first goal came at a difficult time for us but we were able to lift ourselves up and the second half was less crazy," he said.

"The 1-1 score means next week's game is like a final. I don't think it will end 0-0 and if Chelsea sit and wait for us they could be making a big mistake."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. trade negotiator discusses vaccine ramp-up with Novavax exec -USTR

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed increasing COVID-19 vaccine production in a virtual meeting on Tuesday with an executive with drugmaker Novavax, Tais office said in a statement. Tai and Novavax Executive Vice President Joh...

Australia to upgrade military bases, expand wargames with U.S. - The Australian

Australia will unveil a A747 million 580 million defence package on Wednesday to upgrade four military bases in its north and expand war games with the United States, The Australian newspaper reported. An airstrip in the Northern Territory ...

Lawyers say Black man killed by North Carolina police hit with 'kill shot' to back of head

Lawyers for the family of a Black man gunned down by sheriffs deputies last week in North Carolina said a private autopsy showed he died from a kill shot to the back of his head, and the FBI on Tuesday opened a civil rights probe of the sho...

Barbados ex-minister sentenced to two years in U.S. for laundering bribes

A former minister in the government of Barbados was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for laundering bribes he received from a Barbadian insurance company through a U.S. bank, the U.S. Justice Department said. Donville Inniss, 55,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021