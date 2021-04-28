Left Menu

Former Man Utd player Giggs pleads not guilty to assault charges

Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United as a player, a club record, winning a haul of honours including 13 Premier League winner's medals and two UEFA Champions League winner's medals. He represented Wales as a player 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and took over as national coach in 2018.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:26 IST
Former Manchester United soccer player and manager of the Wales national team Ryan Giggs appeared in court on Wednesday to plead not guilty to charges of assault against two women. The 47-year-old is charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s, as well as one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between 2017 and 2020.

Wearing a dark suit and tie and standing behind a glass screen, the former player gave his name and address and date of birth and answered not guilty to the charges. Giggs, who has said he looks forward to clearing his name, has been replaced as manager of the Wales team for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

The appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court was his first in the case and attracted a large media presence outside, with reporters also following the hearing on a video link.

He represented Wales as a player 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and took over as national coach in 2018.

