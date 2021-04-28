Left Menu

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Portuguese Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sunday's Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, the third race of the season: Lap distance:4.653 km. Total distance: 306.826 km (66 laps)

2020 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes one minute 16.652 seconds 2020 winner: Hamilton

Lap record: Hamilton 1:18.750 (2020) Start time: 1500 local (1400 GMT)

PORTUGAL The Algarve circuit was opened in 2008. Last year's race was held in October and was the first grand prix in the country since 1996.

Sunday's race will be the 18th Portuguese Grand Prix since the world championship started in 1950 and the first part of an Iberian double-header with Spain. Portimao is the fourth Portuguese circuit to host a championship grand prix, after Porto (Boavista), Lisbon (Monsanto) and Estoril.

Only two Portuguese drivers have scored points in Formula One (Tiago Monteiro and Pedro Lamy) and the country is not represented on the current grid. RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 96 career victories, of which 75 have been with Mercedes, from 268 starts. He has been on the podium 167 times. Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Mercedes 116, Williams 114 and Red Bull 65. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 99 career poles.

CHAMPIONSHIP Hamilton is one point ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the standings, thanks to a fastest lap.

MILESTONE Lando Norris's third place for McLaren at the previous race in Imola was the 700th by a British driver in F1.

Verstappen's 44th career podium took him ahead of retired triple champion Jackie Stewart in the all-time lists. Red Bull's Sergio Perez set a Formula One record at Imola when he started on the front row for the first time in his 193rd race -- the longest wait for a driver to qualify in the top two.

