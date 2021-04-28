Left Menu

David Warner becomes first batsman to smash 50th fifty in IPL, completes 200 sixes

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Wednesday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he smashed his 50th fifty and 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:17 IST
David Warner becomes first batsman to smash 50th fifty in IPL, completes 200 sixes
SRH skipper David Warner (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Wednesday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he smashed his 50th fifty and 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Australian was just 40 runs away from the milestone figure. He is the fourth player after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Shoiab Malik to achieve the incredible feat.

In his 148th IPL match, the left-handed batsman becomes the first cricketer to complete 50 fifties in the IPL. Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan is placed second in the list with 43 fifties. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is placed third with 40 half-centuries in the competition. Warner's 51-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was studded with two sixes which led him to complete 200 sixes in IPL. He became the eighth to hit 200 or more sixes in the league.

He is the fourth overseas player to complete the milestone after Chris Gayle (354 sixes), AB De Villiers (245), and Kieron Pollard (202). A late onslaught from Kane Williamson and fifties from Manish Pandey and skipper Warner guided SunRisers Hyderabad to 171/3 in their allotted 20 overs against CSK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

My Hero Academia Chapter 311 delayed for a week, spoilers revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court signals support for cheerleader in free speech case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared ready to rule in favor of a former Pennsylvania high school cheerleader who was disciplined over a foul-mouthed social media post but cautiously approached the broader question of whether pu...

Senior journalist dies of COVID-19 in UP's Ghaziabad

Senior journalist Raju Mishra 50, who has worked with several national newspapers, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday morning here, sources said.A native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra had isolated himself at home afte...

U.S. judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting

A North Carolina judge on Wednesday rejected requests for the immediate release of videos showing law enforcements fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., during an attempted arrest, siding with arguments their disclosure could jeopardize ongo...

Pakistan urges Taliban to rejoin Afghan peace process ahead of Istanbul conference

Ahead of the Istanbul conference on Afghanistan slated for next month, Pakistan is putting efforts to convince the Taliban for rejoining the peace process otherwise the Taliban may face tough actions from Islamabad. This comes after the Afg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021