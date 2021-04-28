Need to change our mindset if we want to win Test matches, says Domingo

While Bangladesh is set to play the second test from tomorrow, their head Russell Domingo said that there is a need for a change in mindset to push towards winning the Test matches rather than be satisfied withdraws. As the result of the first Test in Pallekele came to draw in 29 Tests played in Sri Lanka, which was welcomed by Bangladesh, who came into the series having lost four of their last five Tests, including a 2-0 defeat at home to an under-strength West Indies.

Domingo said he has sensed a culture of fear within the ranks, which he believes can be eliminated if Bangladesh begins challenging themselves in critical phases of Test matches. During the first Test, Bangladesh showed signs of the mindset he hopes to instill, when they picked five bowlers including three quicks, and decided to bat first after winning their toss, both decisions were out of character for a side that's usually dependent on its spinners and is known for its safety-first approach.

"It is disappointing when a drawn Test is seen as a massive success," Domingo said. "I am not here for drawn Tests. We also don't want to lose Tests but we should have a mental shift. We have to play to win, and not merely be happy withdraws. I have had seven Tests with the team now, I think I understand our team and culture" and added that I know the areas we need to improve on, particularly on the mental side of things in Tests. There's a long way to go. There's a fear of losing Tests, and that's something that we have to come away from. We have to play to win." He said, "At the moment I feel we are playing not to lose. That mental shift will take a bit of time. Guys haven't been successful in Tests. Until we change that mindset, we will always be okay with mediocrity. It is not something I want to be part of. We want to take the team forward and play the game to win. We have to bat first in tough conditions. We have to declare to give ourselves enough time to bowl sides out. Those are the shifts that you have to make to become a serious Test-playing nation."

Domingo favors playing five bowlers and six batters in the second Test too but said that he would consult with the selection panel and look at the pitch before taking a final decision. "When you have Shakib Al Hasan in the team, it allows you to play seven batters. When you don't have that all-rounder, we have to be brave, and try to have five bowlers who can get us 20 wickets," he further stated. (ANI)

