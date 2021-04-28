Left Menu

CSK marches on with another commanding victory over SRH

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:11 IST
CSK marches on with another commanding victory over SRH

Ruturaj Gaikwad's cool quotient blended beautifully with Faf du Plessis' flamboyance as Chennai Super Kings outsmarted Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, here on Wednesday.

Gaikwad was calmness personified as he tore apart the Sunrisers attack during his 75 off 44 balls after Du Plessis (56 off 38 balls) launched the initial assault, making a target of 172 looking easier than it actually was. The win was CSK's fifth on trot which helped them leapfrog Royal Challengers Bangalore to the top of the table while Hyderabad stayed at the bottom.

If Du Plessis shimmied down the track to loft left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith over long-on for a six, Gaikwad would rock back and pull him over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

If Gaikwad's inside out lofted boundary off Suchith over extra cover was a treat, the use of crease to back-cut the bowler off the very next delivery was equally delectable.

There was a stage at the end of the Powerplay, when Du Plessis had scored double the runs of his younger partner but before one could bat an eyelid, the Pune batsman was on even keel with the former Proteas captain. And once both crossed 50, Du Plessis enjoyed Gaikwad's repertoire of strokes from the best seat in the house.

The temperament was there for everyone to see and one would understand why MS Dhoni has been bullish about giving the youngster every possible opportunity despite a dry run at the start of the tournament.

A pitch that his skipper Dhoni had termed a bit tacky before the start of the match looked like a batting paradise. The dew did play its part but not an ounce of credit can be taken away from the batsmen.

By the time Rashid Khan (3/36) quickly accounted for Gaikwad after a 129 run opening stand followed by Moeen Ali and Du Plessis, SRH captain David Warner had a resigned look on his face.

Earlier, after opting to bat, contrasting half-centuries from Manish Pandey and skipper Warner along with a cameo from Kane Williamson ensured a decent 171/3 for SRH.

Warner (57 off 55 balls) and Pandey (61 off 46 balls) added 106 runs for the second wicket at the Kotla but it was Williamson's 26 not out off 10 balls and Kedar Jadhav's 12 off 4 balls which ensured a competitive total for SRH.

Lungi Ngidi was the best bowler for CSK, returning figures of 2 for 35 from 4 overs while Sam Curran (1/30) got the other wicket.

Warner, who passed 10,000 T20 runs during the course of his innings, appeared frustrated at times at the inability to force the pace on a track where ball wasnt always coming onto the bat.

His 50th IPL half-century had three fours and two sixes but it was not his usual aggressive, bustling knock. He could not get going and his powerful hits went straight to the fielders.

Ngidi ended Warner's misery by having him caught by Ravindra Jadeja as the batsman attempted a hoick off a widish delivery.

Pandey, in contrast, was faster. Back in the side after being dropped following a few patchy knocks, the Karnataka right-hander showed intent from the beginning. He hit Moeen Ali for a huge six early in his innings but could not get the big hits on a consistent basis.

Ngidi dismissed Pandey for 61 thanks to an incredible effort by Faf du Plessis at wide long-on, with a diving effort.

Jonny Bairstow (7) fell early, looking to run down the pitch against Sam Curran and failed to control a pull shot which was caught by Deepak Chahar. He couldn't capitalise after a let-off in the first over when Dhoni could not hold on to a nick.

Skipper Warner and Manish Pandey were subdued and the first six overs yielded 39 runs.

Deepak Chahar (0/21) could not provide the early breakthrough as he always does but the other bowlers ensured that SRH did not run away with momentum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

My Hero Academia Chapter 311 delayed for a week, spoilers revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia to send emergency aid to India including 20 oxygen production units

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his countrys decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The two lead...

U.S. Supreme Court signals support for cheerleader in free speech case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared ready to rule in favor of a former Pennsylvania high school cheerleader who was disciplined over a foul-mouthed social media post but cautiously approached the broader question of whether pu...

Senior journalist dies of COVID-19 in UP's Ghaziabad

Senior journalist Raju Mishra 50, who has worked with several national newspapers, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday morning here, sources said.A native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra had isolated himself at home afte...

U.S. judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting

A North Carolina judge on Wednesday rejected requests for the immediate release of videos showing law enforcements fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., during an attempted arrest, siding with arguments their disclosure could jeopardize ongo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021