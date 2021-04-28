Left Menu

Golf-Thomas supports bonus pool but paying no attention to it

I'm just trying to play good golf, and the rest will take care of itself." The idea behind the program -- which will award $8 million to the golfer deemed most valuable -- is to reward players who drive engagement with sponsors and fans.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:32 IST
Golf-Thomas supports bonus pool but paying no attention to it

Justin Thomas voiced his support on Wednesday for the PGA Tour's new bonus structure that will reward the game's biggest stars but the world number two will not lose any sleep over where he sits in the payout rankings. Thomas was speaking a week after news surfaced that the PGA Tour this year implemented a plan to compensate the 10 players judged to drive the most fan and sponsor engagement, regardless of their results on the course, through a pool of $40 million.

"I'm not going to pay any attention to it," Thomas said at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, where he is competing in this week's Valspar Championship. "Obviously, it would be great to be the most popular, but I'm not out here for a popularity contest.

"I'm out here to win golf tournaments and win as many as I possibly can. If I play good golf, I'll do just fine on that program, and that's the main priority." The program will determine a player's score through their popularity in Google Search, Nielsen Brand Exposure rating, appeal, engagement on social and digital channels, and the frequency he generates coverage across media platforms.

"I'm not going to do anything differently. I'm already pretty active on social media," said Thomas. "I'm already pretty active in trying to help out other media outlets or other organisations, charities. I'm just trying to play good golf, and the rest will take care of itself."

The idea behind the program -- which will award $8 million to the golfer deemed most valuable -- is to reward players who drive engagement with sponsors and fans. In theory, that means Tiger Woods, currently sidelined with career-threatening leg injuries suffered in a car crash and Phil Mickelson, who is splitting time between the PGA and Champions tours, could benefit.

"Guys like Tiger and Phil that have pushed the game, got the game of golf where they are, they deserve to be where they're going to be on that list," Thomas said. "Anybody that thinks otherwise, I just highly disagree with it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks hold firm, dollar slips as Fed holds rates steady

World shares stayed close to record highs while the dollar and Treasury yields slipped after the Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady, giving no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recov...

Make all efforts in saving lives of people: Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night asked officials to make all efforts in saving lives of people affected due to COVID-19. Chairing a review meeting through video conferencing, Gehlot said the number of deaths due to t...

U.S. arrests alleged 'Bitcoin Fog' money launderer

U.S. officials on Tuesday arrested Roman Sterlingov, the alleged principal operator of cryptocurrency money laundering website Bitcoin Fog, according to a federal court filing.Sterlingov, a citizen of Russia and Sweden, was detained in Los ...

Despite price slash, states to pay double that of Centre for COVID vaccine: TMC's Abhishek

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that the price of COVID-19 vaccine for states has been reduced by Rs 100, but still they are forced to part with double the amount of what the Centre will pay to the manuf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021