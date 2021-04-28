Soccer-Goal is to win team trophies, says Tottenham's Kane

Harry Kane has said he is frustrated at not winning trophies with Tottenham Hotspur even as the prolific striker continues to win individual accolades every season. Kane was named Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards and the 27-year-old leads the league with 21 goals as he looks to win his third Golden Boot award.

However, the north London side blew an opportunity to win their first trophy since 2008 when they lost the League Cup final to Manchester City on Sunday, increasing speculation about Kane's future at the club. "Individual awards are fantastic achievements. When I look back at the end of my career, these are all the things I'll go over and take in a little bit more," Kane, who has a contract with Spurs until 2024, told Sky Sports.

"But the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies. As much as this (award) is great, I want to be winning the biggest prizes... and we're not quite doing that. It's bittersweet, but it is what it is." Spurs were top of the league in December before they dropped down the standings due to a poor run of form, resulting in the club sacking manager Jose Mourinho last week.

They are seventh in the standings and risk missing out on Champions League football with a five-point gap to bridge to the top four. "I guess the only thing now is to try and finish strong and win the last five games, hopefully try and make that Champions League spot," Kane added.

