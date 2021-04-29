REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
29 Apr CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-ZIM-PAK/ Cricket - Test - Zimbabwe v Pakistan Zimbabwe host Pakistan in the first of a two-test series at the Harare Sports Club. 29 Apr 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Portuguese Grand Prix- FIA News conference News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao.Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 00:06 IST
Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics rolled out stricter coronavirus countermeasures on Wednesday, including a plan to test athletes daily, as they try to reassure a Japanese public made increasingly sceptical by the resurgent pandemic. GOLF-VALSPAR/JOHNSON
Johnson's game 'really close' ahead of Valspar World number one Dustin Johnson, whose recent bid to repeat as Masters champion resulted in a missed cut, said on Wednesday his game is trending in the right direction ahead of this week's Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
MOTOR-F1-CANADA/ Turkey replaces Canada on Formula One calendar
Turkey will replace Canada on this year's Formula One calendar after the June 13 race in Montreal was cancelled on Wednesday for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Manchester City Paris St Germain play Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions league semi-final at the Parc des Princes.
28 Apr 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHINA/
Soccer - China Chinese Super League Group B: Wuhan FC v Shanghai Shenhua; Changchun Yatai v Tianjin Tigers
29 Apr SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/
Soccer - Asian Champions League - Group Stage West Asian Champions League Group Stage. Group B (Sharjah): Pakhtakor v Playoff Winner, Sharjah v Tractor. Group D (Riyadh): Al Wehdat v Playoff Winner, Al Sadd v Al Nassr. Group E (Goa): Persepolis v Al Rayyan, FC Goa v Playoff Winner.
29 Apr SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW
Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches
29 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW
Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.
29 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-GCF/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Granada Barcelona play Granada in La Liga.
29 Apr 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT BASEBALL
BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-CIN/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California 28 Apr 16:10 ET / 20:10 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-KC/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Pittsburgh Pirates v Kansas City Royals
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 28 Apr 18:35 ET / 22:35 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-BOS/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - New York Mets v Boston Red Sox
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Citi Field, Flushing, New York 28 Apr 18:40 ET / 22:40 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-BAL-NYY/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland 28 Apr 19:05 ET / 23:05 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-WAS/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - TD Ballpark, Dunedin, Florida 28 Apr 19:07 ET / 23:07 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-TB-OAK/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida 28 Apr 19:10 ET / 23:10 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-CHC/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia 28 Apr 19:20 ET / 23:20 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-STL-PHI/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - St. Louis Cardinals v Philadelphia Phillies
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri 28 Apr 19:45 ET / 23:45 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-TEX-LAA/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas 29 Apr 20:05 ET / 00:05 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-SEA/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas 29 Apr 20:10 ET / 00:10 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-DET/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois 29 Apr 20:10 ET / 00:10 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-ARI-SD/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona 29 Apr 21:40 ET / 01:40 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-SF-COL/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Oracle Park, San Francisco, California 29 Apr 21:45 ET / 01:45 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-BAL-NYY/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland 29 Apr 13:05 ET / 17:05 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-TB-OAK/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida 29 Apr 13:10 ET / 17:10 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-STL-PHI/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - St. Louis Cardinals v Philadelphia Phillies
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri 29 Apr 13:15 ET / 17:15 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-SEA/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas 29 Apr 14:10 ET / 18:10 GMT
ICEHOCKEY ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-VAN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Vancouver Canucks 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario
28 Apr 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-STL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v St. Louis Blues 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
28 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-TOR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
29 Apr 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-EDM/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Edmonton Oilers 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba
29 Apr 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-COL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Colorado Avalanche 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
29 Apr 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-ANA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Anaheim Ducks 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
29 Apr 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-ARI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Arizona Coyotes 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California
29 Apr 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-ORL/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio 28 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-ATL/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 28 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-CHI/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York 28 Apr 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-CHA/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts 28 Apr 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-LAL/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia 28 Apr 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-SAS/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida 29 Apr 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-NOP/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v New Orleans Pelicans
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado 29 Apr 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-POR/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Portland Trail Blazers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee 29 Apr 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-LAC/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona 29 Apr 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-UTA/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Utah Jazz
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California 29 Apr 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
GOLF GOLF-LPGA/
Golf - LPGA - HSBC Women’s World Championship Sixty-nine players representing 18 different nations vie for one of the most coveted golf titles in Asia in the 13th edition of the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club.
29 Apr GOLF-VALSPAR/
Golf - PGA Tour - Valspar Championship First round of the Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.
29 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT NFL
FOOTBALL-NFL/RAMS (TV) Football - NFL - Rams say Super Bowl could be world's first 'post-pandemic event'
February's Super Bowl in Los Angeles could mark a triumphant return to normal for the world of sports when the most technologically-advanced stadium ever built finally gets its day in the sun, Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said. 28 Apr 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
RUGBY SPORT-RUGBY/CONCUSSION (TV)
Rugby players trial 'spit test' to diagnose concussion Scientists from the University of Birmingham, in collaboration with the Rugby Football Union (RFU), are developing a pitch-side test using microscopic DNA markers in saliva to help head injury assessments. 29 Apr
