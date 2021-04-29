Left Menu

Umpire Menon pulls out of IPL after COVID cases in family; Reiffel's exit stalled due to travel ban

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:07 IST
Umpire Menon pulls out of IPL after COVID cases in family; Reiffel's exit stalled due to travel ban

India's top umpire Nitin Menon has pulled out of the ongoing IPL after his family was struck by a couple of COVID-19 cases, while his Australian counterpart Paul Reiffel's attempts at leaving hit a dead end because of his country's suspension of air travel with India.

It is learnt that Menon, a resident of Indore, has left the IPL bio-bubble after his wife and mother tested positive for COVID-19. Menon is the only Indian in the ICC elite panel of umpires and was recently praised for his work during India's home series against England.

''Yes, Nitin has left as his immediate family members have COVID-19 and he is currently not in a mental state to conduct games,'' a BCCI official told PTI.

In Reiffel's case, the Australian government's imposition of a travel ban on flights to and from India in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases here led to him being unable to leave the bubble after initial information suggested that he has made the move.

''I tried to, but the flight through Doha, I wasn't able to go through as an Australian,'' Reiffel told the 'Herald' and 'The Age' on Thursday from his hotel in Ahmedabad.

''They shut the avenue off. I know a couple of the guys got back that way through there, but the avenue was closed so I had to stay. Yesterday, I was booked to go, but it got cancelled,'' he said.

Reiffel will, therefore, now go back only after the end of the tournament on May 30.

''I was 10 minutes away from leaving the bubble, so I'm very lucky,'' Reiffel said.

Menon is the second Indian to pull out of the tournament after off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who also went home after all his family members tested positive.

Three Australians Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa left home due to the unprecedented health crisis in India.

However, the BCCI is going ahead with the tournament and interim CEO Hemang Amin has assured all players and support staff that they remain safe in the bio-bubble.

BCCI is likely to replace Menon with an umpire from its own pool of umpires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will need 5 lakh ICU beds, 3.5 lakh medical staff in

Forecasting that the COVID-19 pandemic is only going to get worse, noted surgeon Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty has said India will need an extra 5 lakh ICU beds, 2 lakh nurses, and 1.5 lakh doctors in the next few weeks, and also suggested radical...

Germany must further tighten climate change law, top court rules

Germanys highest court ruled key elements of a 2019 climate change law were unconstitutional, giving the government until the end of next year to further tighten it.In a ruling published on Thursday, the German Constitutional Court said the...

Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake

Facebook blocked posts tagged ResignModi amid raging criticism of the governments handling of the COVID crisis but restored it hours later calling it a mistake.The blocking on Wednesday, Facebook said, wasnt at the behest of the government....

Legacy already concluded by my Baba himself: Babil remembers father Irrfan on death anniversary

Irrfan Khans son Babil paid tribute to his father with a heartfelt note on his first anniversary, recalling how the actor found joy in simplest of things while fighting cancer.Irrfan lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021