MCA postpones Mumbai T20 league, TNCA looking to start TNPL on June 4

While the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to postpone the Mumbai T20 League until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is looking to hold the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) from June 4, if the government gives approval.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:43 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

While the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to postpone the Mumbai T20 League until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is looking to hold the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) from June 4, if the government gives approval. "In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and keeping in mind the safety and interests of all the stakeholders involved, the Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to defer the conduct of the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League till further notice," the MCA said in an official statement.

TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said they are looking to start from June 4. "We are looking to start TNPL on June 4 subject to government approval," he told ANI. "The tournament will be starting from Tirunelveli and then it will move to Dindugal, Salem, and Coimbatore. Finals will be played in Salem," he added.

The Mumbai T20 League has been held two times -- 2018 and 2019. In 2020, the tournament had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, the TNPL has been played four seasons -- 2016-2019. In 2020, the tournament had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, both Chennai and Mumbai held 10 matches each in the ongoing 14th edition of the IPL. (ANI)

